Preferred Hotels & Resorts Welcomes 14 New Member Properties
Hotel & Resort Lacey Pfalz October 24, 2022
Preferred Hotels and Resorts is expanding its portfolio as the world’s largest independent hotel brand by welcoming fourteen new member properties across the globe between July 1 and September 30, 2022.
Within the United States, Preferred Hotels and Resorts welcomed Salamander Washington DC, a former Mandarin Oriental property that offers 373 rooms and suites with views of the Potomac River. The hotel will undergo a renovation while remaining open to update the property.
Other properties in the U.S. include Fulton Lane Inn in Charleston; Pendry Washington DC – The Wharf; and Aurora, Colorado’s The Benson Hotel & Faculty Club.
In South America, the Pinares Panorama Suites Spa and Convention Center, located in Cordoba, Argentina, is another new member. This eco-retreat is the only one in the country to offer a private nature reserve for guests. It features 100 rooms, a health club and much more.
Four member properties were added in Europe, too. The Hôtel Dame des Arts in Paris will offer a modern city retreat in the historic Latin Quarter when it opens this winter with 109 rooms and suites. Mallorca’s Son Net is a 17th century private estate located within the UNESCO-designated Tramuntana Mountains. Other additions include Lake Como’s Passalacqua and El Fuerte Marbella, located in Marbella, Spain.
Five additional properties were added to Preferred’s portfolio across the Middle East and Asia, including the Serry Beach Resort in Hurghada, Egypt. This resort is set along the scenic Red Sea Riviera and offers 453 rooms, an adults-only beach club, a spa, a souk-like food hall and much more. The Claridges, New Delhi is another new member. With 129 guestrooms, this historic and luxurious hotel was the first luxury hotel to open in independent India. It offers beautiful gardens, a large swimming pool, traditional bakery and more.
Other member properties include The Claridges Nabha Residence in Mussoorie, India; Dusit Thani Laguna Singapore; and The Hotel HIGASHIYAMA by Kyoto Tokyu Hotel in Kyoto, Japan.
I Prefer Hotel Rewards members can now earn loyalty rewards points for stays at any of these member properties.
