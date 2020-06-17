Puerto Rico’s Dorado Beach Announces Reopening
Dorado Beach, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve is pleased to announce its reopening as of July 1, 2020. Conveniently located on Puerto Rico’s Atlantic coast, the 1,400-acre open-air campus is thrilled to welcome guests seeking to re-energize, recharge and reconnect.
Each of the Resort’s luxurious 115 guest rooms and suites are individually accessible from the outdoors, many with private plunge pools and all with direct beach access, allowing ample space for physical distancing.
Residences range from two- and three-bedroom villas to four-bedroom penthouses, all of which offer a relaxing private sanctuary. Ideal for families and groups traveling together, freestanding villas on the Private Estate, provide an additional exclusive option within the resort.
The health and safety of guests continue to be of the utmost importance to Dorado Beach, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve. As part of Marriott International, the property is further elevating its cleanliness practices in accordance with the recently launched Global Cleanliness Council.
In addition to the refuge of one’s suite, Dorado Beach offers many private outdoor dining and relaxation areas, while the property’s Dining Beyond program offers guests the opportunity to indulge in thoughtfully crafted cuisine at inspired locations around the Reserve. Guests can experience unforgettable dishes inspired by a variety of flavors and techniques, which can be enjoyed at intimate coves and enclaves throughout the lush grounds.
The Reserve’s vast stretches of pristine beachfront and two large outdoor swimming pools provide nearly endless opportunity for socially distant relaxation as does the 11-mile Rockefeller nature trail, where guests can walk, jog or enjoy use of complimentary bicycles. Dorado Beach is also home to two world-class golf courses and an inspiring outdoor open-air museum filled with ephemeral artworks by globally renowned artists.
“We are thrilled to once again welcome our beloved guests to Dorado Beach,” said George Sotelo, general manager. “Our team of dedicated Ladies and Gentlemen have been hard at work preparing for our reopening and are excited to introduce guests to new handcrafted, memorable experiences while maintaining the sense of barefoot elegance and personalized service for which we are known.”
Puerto Rico is easily reached with direct commercial airlift from numerous U.S. destinations or by private plane into San Juan’s Luis Muñoz Marin International Airport and no passport is required for United States citizens. Dorado Beach is located just 35-minutes from the airport and can arrange private luxury transfer service in sanitized vehicles. The property also has its own helipad for guests wishing to arrive even more quickly. Upon arrival, guests will be greeted by enhanced safety practices while not compromising the unmatched personalized service characteristic of the Ritz-Carlton Reserve.
To provide guests even greater personalized experiences, Dorado Beach is offering a Stay Longer, Experience More package, guests can receive up to 20 percent off when they stay for five nights or more.
