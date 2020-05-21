Radisson Blu to Debut Its First Hotel in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
Radisson Hotel Group’s Radisson Blu brand is making its first foray into the Dominican Republic’s Punta Cana market with the debut of the Radisson Blu Resort & Residences Punta Cana.
The property, which is scheduled to open in the fourth quarter of this year, will feature 164 suites set among 12 buildings.
“While our world looks a little different today, we know travel will return, and we are working diligently to provide the best hotels in top destinations, with in-depth cleanliness and disinfection procedures for our guests as soon as they feel safe to travel again,” said Jim Alderman, Radisson Hotel Group’s chief executive officer. “Radisson Blu is showing incredible growth in the Caribbean with upcoming locations in Aruba, Grenada and now the Dominican Republic, which demonstrates our momentum as we move forward in executing our strategic growth strategy.”
The resort will offer an eclectic array of accommodations, including suites with full kitchens and sweeping views of the Caribbean Sea.
The property will be equipped with restaurants featuring Caribbean and Italian cuisine, a juice bar and a deli; a spa; a pool; and a Jacuzzi.
Amenities will include butler service, in-room dining, airport pickup and private check-in.
Set on Cabeza de Toro Beach, the Radisson Blu Resort & Residences is 10 minutes from downtown Punta Cana and the Punta Cana International Airport.
