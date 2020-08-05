Red Roof Supports Black College Community
Hotel & Resort Janeen Christoff August 05, 2020
Red Roof is welcoming the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) under the company’s Room in Your Heart umbrella campaign.
The company and its franchisees have pledged to donate $25,000 to The Thurgood Marshall College Fund to support graduating seniors from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), and a percentage of all bookings made for stays from August 1, 2020, through December 31, 2020, using code VP627809 will generate donations to the fund.
“Doing good is a mandate at Red Roof. Room in Your Heart exemplifies our company’s deep commitment to causes that are near and dear to us,” says Andrew Alexander, President, Red Roof. “Corporate social responsibility, social giving and access to higher education are embedded in our culture as demonstrated not only through monetary donations and ongoing employee participation and volunteerism but also through Red Roof’s Learning Pathways Program. Thurgood Marshall was a beacon of unmitigated hope, fearless progress and incredible fortitude. Our company is proud to contribute to this Fund; our small way of helping to continue Justice Marshall’s vision.”
Harry L. Williams, President and CEO of the Thurgood Marshall College Fund welcomed Red Roof’s commitment.
“TMCF is proud to partner with Red Roof to raise funds that will support graduating seniors at HBCUs through the Red Roof Room in Your Heart campaign,” said Williams. “We applaud Red Roof and its franchisees for their commitment to higher education and dedication to seeing minority groups prosper.”
For more information on United States
For more Hotel & Resort News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS