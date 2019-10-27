Rediscover the New Le Blanc Spa Resort Cancun
October 27, 2019
The Le Blanc Spa Resort Cancun—the Palace Resorts offshoot brand's flagship property, which TripAdvisor has named one of the destination’s top all-inclusive resorts for several years running—is making the most of its recent rebirth.
Earlier this year, the adults-only, AAA Five Diamond-awarded resort completed a $30 million-dollar renovation of both its exteriors and interior spaces, including an entirely redesigned lobby; extensive enhancements to its common areas, bars and lounges; upgrades made to its meeting halls; and installation of new, designer guest suites.
Master architect, Roberto Elias, and interior designer, Francois Frossard, oversaw resort’s, reimagining, which conveys a chic air of modern elegance. The main lobby’s redesign, for instance, has been done in homage to the era of grand hotel lobbies, which served as urban meeting spaces.
Interiors of all 260 rooms and suites were completely overhauled to incorporate a new, neutral color palette, relying on crisp, cool shades of white and nature-inspired hues to create a soothing respite, complete with plush, luxurious textiles and furnishings.
Upscale in-room amenities, such as a high-definition, flat-screen smart televisions with Apple TV, Bluetooth radios with USB chargers and ambient touch-lighting, rain shower-heads and jet body-sprayers, CHI blow-dryers and flatirons, BVLGARI personal products, bath salts, handcrafted soaps, nightly aromatherapy selections and a lavish pillow menu provide the ultimate in privacy, comfort and relaxation.
Each suite comes with a private, French-style balcony; ample living space; either a king or two standard double beds outfitted with brand-new, memory-foam mattresses; and oversized bathrooms with double whirlpool tubs. Most feature ocean views looking out over the brilliant waters of the Caribbean Sea, while others provide views overlooking the spectacular Nichupte lagoon.
Complimentary Wi-Fi and PCs for internet use are available to make sure guests can stay connected, or one might opt to unplug and enjoy a night in by taking advantage of 24-hour room service, or inquiring about dining options through their personal butler. Suites also conveniently feature mini-bars stocked with top-shelf spirits and snacks, and gourmet Lavazza coffee makers ensure that a caffeine fix is never far away.
Culinary offerings weren’t overlooked during the reimagining, either. The property now boasts eight eating venues, featuring imaginative, freshly-concocted cuisine options. Restaurants have been revamped with new décor, elevated menus and novel dining concepts. Available food-types run the gamut, from classic Italian or French cuisines to modern Mexican or Japanese fare, and are topped off by an on-site ice-cream parlor and coffee shop. Michelin-Star chef, Giussepe Iannotti, and world-renowned pastry chef, Antonio Bachour, both contributed to the creation of the resort’s new gastronomic offerings.
For those who crave the music and nightlife scene, a trendy, third-floor bar and lounge called Cava delivers entertainments each evening with a live band, DJ, exquisite cocktails, pool tables and big-screen TVs. Le Blanc Spa Resort Cancun also offers a lobby bar, beach club bar and two infinity pool swim-up bars with available snack service.
