Rental Escapes Unveils 11 Percent Commission, Meetings With CMO
Hotel & Resort Rental Escapes Claudette Covey January 09, 2023
Rental Escapes rolled out an 11 percent commission rate that is available throughout the first quarter of 2023 and introduced the weekly “Wednesdays with Willie” meetings series designed to provide travel advisors with information on how to sell and market villas.
“We’re excited to kick off 2023 in a big way, by celebrating our commitment to our most trusted partners, our travel advisor community,” Chief Marketing Officer, Willie Fernandez said in a statement.
“Rental Escapes is proud to be the first villa rental company to offer travel advisors an 11 percent commission," he added. “This increase and the new opportunity to engage in one-on-one meetings with myself has elevated our partner offerings and provides further support and tools to ensure confident, skilled advisors.”
The luxury villa company also offers travel advisors a robust portfolio of training videos and sales and marketing tools.
Advisors can also look to Rental Escapes villa specialists for help with bookings, as well as its concierge service.
Rental Escapes features upward of 5,000 luxury villa rentals in 70 destinations throughout the Caribbean, Mexico, Europe, U.S. and other locales.
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.
Sponsored Content
For more information on Rental Escapes
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Claudette Covey
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS