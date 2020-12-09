Last updated: 12:51 PM ET, Wed December 09 2020

Resorts World Bimini Plans December 26 Reopening

Hotel & Resort Brian Major December 09, 2020

Resorts World Bimini by Hilton
Resorts World Bimini now features updated health and safety protocols.(Photo by Lauren Breedlove)

Bahamas property Resorts World Bimini will reopen on December 26, offering guests a “Safe in the Sun!” health and safety plan that complements The Bahamas’ “Clean and Pristine” resort certification program, said Resorts World officials.

Measures enacted across the property include hand-sanitizing stations installed throughout the resort, with all handwashing aligned with CDC guidelines, said company officials.

Reopening Plans
Reopening from COVID-19
In addition, Resorts World’s travel partners, including Bimini Undersea, Tropic Ocean Airways and Silver Airways, “have stepped up their protocols to ensure guests can arrive in Bimini and experience the resort worry-free,” said company officials.

The resort is currently offering two- and three-night packages with Tropic Ocean starting at $508 per person. The packages feature a Hilton Hotel stay and round-trip travel on Tropic Ocean Airways from Fort Lauderdale or Miami.

“Our team members have done everything under the sun to make guests’ experiences here clean, safe and fun,” said Robert DeSalvio, president of Genting Americas East, the resort’s parent company.

Brian Major
