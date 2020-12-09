Resorts World Bimini Plans December 26 Reopening
Hotel & Resort Brian Major December 09, 2020
Bahamas property Resorts World Bimini will reopen on December 26, offering guests a “Safe in the Sun!” health and safety plan that complements The Bahamas’ “Clean and Pristine” resort certification program, said Resorts World officials.
Measures enacted across the property include hand-sanitizing stations installed throughout the resort, with all handwashing aligned with CDC guidelines, said company officials.
In addition, Resorts World’s travel partners, including Bimini Undersea, Tropic Ocean Airways and Silver Airways, “have stepped up their protocols to ensure guests can arrive in Bimini and experience the resort worry-free,” said company officials.
The resort is currently offering two- and three-night packages with Tropic Ocean starting at $508 per person. The packages feature a Hilton Hotel stay and round-trip travel on Tropic Ocean Airways from Fort Lauderdale or Miami.
“Our team members have done everything under the sun to make guests’ experiences here clean, safe and fun,” said Robert DeSalvio, president of Genting Americas East, the resort’s parent company.
For more information on Bahamas
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Brian Major
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS