Ritz-Carlton is Coming to Pacific Northwest for First Time
Hotel & Resort Mia Taylor June 20, 2019
The Ritz-Carlton brand is finally coming to the Pacific Northwest.
Marriott has just announced that it has signed an agreement with developer BPM Real Estate Group to manage a new Ritz-Carlton property in Portland, Oregon that would include 251 hotel rooms and 138 residential units.
The $600 million development will be a 35-story tower offering sweeping views of the surrounding city. Construction is expected to begin later this year and the property is slated to open in 2023.
“This landmark project is a game changer for The Ritz-Carlton brand and the city of Portland,” said Noah Silverman, Marriott International’s chief development officer, North America Full Service Hotels. “The Ritz-Carlton, Portland will set a new standard for luxury hospitality in Portland, expand this iconic brand to the Pacific Northwest and introduce locals to the refined elegance and amenities associated with the Ritz-Carlton Residence lifestyle.”
The hotel and residences will be part of BPM’s planned mixed-use tower, which will also feature high-end office space, retail space and a ground-level food hall.
The site is just a few blocks from Pioneer Courthouse Square, the most-visited tourist destination in Oregon, and the shopping destination Pioneer Place.
It’s also within walking distance to Portland’s central business district and the Pearl District, the former warehouse district now known for chic restaurants and bars, galleries and boutiques.
Plans for The Ritz-Carlton, Portland include exclusive entrances for hotel guests and residence owners, as well as a variety of amenities such as a fitness center, full-service spa and swimming pool on the 19th floor.
The tower is also slated to have more than 13,000 square feet of meeting space for business events and special celebrations.
The residences meanwhile are being designed to offer luxury living at a level not yet available in Portland, including luxurious finishes and the legendary Ritz-Carlton service, which comes with room service and housekeeping.
Owners will also have their own dedicated amenities such as an owner’s lounge and a fitness facility.
