Ritz-Carlton Opens in Turks and Caicos
Hotel & Resort Claudette Covey June 22, 2021
The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company made its debut in Turks and Caicos with the debut of The Ritz-Carlton, Turks & Caicos.
The resort, which is set on Grace Bay in Providenciales, has147 oceanfront guestrooms, which include 23 suites. Five three-story penthouse suites include rooftop plunge pools.
The Ritz-Carlton Club Lounge offers private check-in, a dedicated Club Concierge, dedicated beach service and several culinary offerings each day.
Dining options include Coralli, for fresh seafood entrees and locally sourced produce; BLT Steak, with a steakhouse menu; and Blackboard Menu, focusing on dished that put the spotlight on local, seasonal fare.
The resort is also equipped with an adults-only pool with private cabanas and a recreation pool, the Ritz-Carlton Spa, the Ritz Kids program for children 4-12, The Casino at The Ritz-Carlton and 20,000 square feet of meetings space,
“We are thrilled to expand our global portfolio with the debut of The Ritz-Carlton, Turks & Caicos, a destination known for its stunning natural environment, which has long served as an alluring retreat for the world’s most discerning travelers,” said Donna McNamara, vice president and global brand leader, The Ritz-Carlton.
“Whether enjoying a sunset sail or family snorkel from the resort’s private catamaran, Lady Grace, to relaxing poolside, The Ritz-Carlton, Turks & Caicos offers the perfect opportunity for our guests to recharge and reconnect while making lasting memories.”
