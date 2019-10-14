Riu Emerald Bay Presents New Services
Riu Emerald Bay is an iconic hotel that RIU opened in 2009 in Mazatlán, Mexico, and it has presented its new extension after several months of work.
Hotel guests can now enjoy a completely new area which contains 312 new rooms as well as a wide range of leisure options for adults and children: a water park, a playground, two new pools, a pool bar, a restaurant and a new lounge bar with a theater.
Since it opened, the hotel has become a firm favorite among families who want to spend their holidays in the pearl of the Pacific, thanks to its excellent location right on the seafront and its complete 24-hour all-inclusive service.
The new rooms are very spacious and include many adjoining rooms and family suites in order to offer a better service and greater comfort to guests traveling with little ones. The contemporary style and muted colors, as well as new features like the large walk-in showers in the new bathrooms, bring elegance and comfort to the guests’ experience.
One of the attractions that is proving a huge success among the hotel’s first customers is the Splash Water World water park. Following its installation in the Mexican destinations of Costa Mujeres and Los Cabos, and in the Dominican Republic, RIU decided to bring this spectacular fun park to Mazatlán too.
A children’s pool with water slides has also been built, to the delight of our youngest guests. They can also enjoy top kids’ entertainment at the new RiuLand and its indoor play area with slides, mazes and ball pools.
In addition to the new water park, guests can also discover the new lounge bar with a stage, where they can enjoy the extensive evening entertainment program offered by the hotel. Add to this the two new pools, one of which has a swim-up bar, and an area for the RiuFit team to run their sports activities.
To complete this extension, and as a new dining option, the chain has introduced a new restaurant, ‘El Malecón,’ which offers an extensive buffet with the finest international dishes and live cooking, as well as three themed nights each week.
With this investment, RIU continues to show its commitment to Mexico, where it has 20 hotels, more than any other country in the world. Over the coming months, the international chain will carry out the complete refurbishment of Riu Vallarta in the Riviera Nayarit and Riu Palace Riviera Maya in Playa del Carmen.
