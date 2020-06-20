RIU Hotels in Cancun Reopen to Visitors
After closing 99 hotels and resorts around the world, 20 of which are located in Mexico, RIU Hotels & Resorts has reopened two properties in Cancun, a popular tourist destination.
Riu Palace Peninsula reopened to visitors last week, and Riu Cancun followed with a reopening this week. These are the first hotels within the brand to open in the Mexican Caribbean, and both are located in Cancun’s Hotel Zone.
The company’s goal is to gradually reopen hotels and resorts in other destinations throughout Mexico, including Costa Mujeres, Playa del Carmen, Los Cabos, Riviera Nayarit, Mazatlan and Guadalajara, in addition to the remaining properties located in Cancun.
As expected, RIU Hotels & Resorts has implemented a specific training program for employees, so they are ready to properly welcome back guests, in addition to COVID-19 health protocols for everyone to follow. The company collaborated with consulting firm Preverisk on these new procedures.
From social distancing guidelines and enhanced disinfecting practices to capacity limits in common areas such as lounges, pool and bars, the company is doing all it can to ensure a safe and healthy experience for all guests and employees.
Click here to review RIU’s complete COVID-19 Health Protocol guidebook.
This year, Cancun celebrated its 50th anniversary, and the recent openings of these resorts is a positive sign for the beginning of Cancun’s recovery as a tourist destination.
As Cancun works through its phased reopening, tourists are welcome to visit the destination as long as they follow the health and safety procedures in place.
“The most important thing right now is to revive the state’s economy, but we have to be careful with the health of our people,” Quintana Roo governor Carlos Joaquin said in a statement.
RIU’s properties, both throughout Mexico and around the world, cater to all types of travelers, including couples, families, wedding groups, friend getaways and more. From a variety of dining options and endless activities to spacious rooms and all-day entertainment, these properties have everything needed for a post-quarantine vacation.
Following the Riu Palace Peninsula and Riu Cancun openings, several other properties within the RIU Hotels & Resorts brand have plans to reopen soon.
Contact your local travel advisor or visit www.riu.com to learn more or to book a stay at one of these recently reopened properties.
