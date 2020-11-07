RIU Now Offering a Cutting-Edge Tool for Travel Advisors
Hotel & Resort RIU Hotels & Resorts Codie Liermann November 07, 2020
Travel advisors have always been a major contributor to RIU Hotels & Resorts' growth, and the hotel chain still sees them as a key aspect of its marketing.
As a way to show its appreciation and commitment to its travel agent partners, the resort company recently introduced RIU Pro, a new tool for tourism industry professionals. This versatile, cutting-edge tool provides everything advisors need to do their job all in one place.
With a fresh look and feel, the new RIU Pro platform houses all the essential information and services in one place. In addition to having access to a direct sales engine for RIU Hotels & Resorts, travel advisors have the following benefits:
—Earning their own commission and having access to real-time offers and availability for clients.
—Access to the redesigned RIU Partner Club, where agents get to enjoy incentives and exclusive offers.
—Access to RIU Brand Center where agents can view information about all the various hotels.
—Information on the latest news and updates through RIU News and RIU Blog.
—An image bank with access to photos of the properties to share with clients or use for marketing purposes.
“Travel agents have been key in our history. It all started with that first visit to Germany’s travel agencies in 1954, through which my father Luis Riu Bertrán booked out the 80 beds in our first hotel, Riu San Francisco. Since then, our relationship with professionals in the sector has done nothing but grow. Given the tradition, loyalty and the enormous importance they have for our business, it was key for us to offer professionals the very latest technology, so they can accompany us for the next 65 years, at least,” explained Luis Riu Güell, CEO of RIU Hotels & Resorts.
The halt in travel caused by the COVID-19 pandemic allowed RIU Hotels & Resorts the time it needed to finalize this project for its travel advisor partners. The hotel company is confident it will provide major optimization of time and resources.
RIU also now provides guests with their own personal guide to the resorts through the RIU Guest Info App, and visitors can also enjoy a contactless check-in experience during their next visit to one of these properties.
Travel advisors can visit www.riupro.com and find their account by entering their original RIU Code and password to access all the functions and new features. First-time users can register by following the step by step instructions.
For more information on RIU Hotels & Resorts
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Codie Liermann
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS