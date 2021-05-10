Last updated: 05:00 AM ET, Mon May 10 2021

RIU Week Kicks Off With Seven Days of Savings

Hotel & Resort RIU Hotels & Resorts Patrick Clarke May 10, 2021

RIU Week runs May 10-17, 2021
RIU Week runs May 10-17, 2021. (photo courtesy of RIU Hotels & Resorts)

RIU Hotels & Resorts is celebrating summer's arrival with seven days of savings during RIU Week May 10-17.

The week-long sale is good for travel June 1, 2021, through April 30, 2022, and features up to 65 percent off in additional savings to already discounted rates, guaranteed room upgrades on 21 selected resorts (see below) and four times the RPC Points at all RIU resorts.

Travel advisors can score their clients 15 percent off on all wedding packages, including Classic, Royal, Caprice and Indulgence while earning 15 percent commission at the same time. They can also earn 15 percent commission when booking any of the Social Packages: Birthday Bash, Romantic Getaway or #BachParty.

Meanwhile, families can take advantage of free stays for kids at select resorts with no cancellation fees while adult and solo travelers can benefit from no single supplement with no cancellation fees.

In addition to 65 percent savings on RIU's all-Inclusive hotels throughout Mexico, the Caribbean and Central America, travel advisors can offer their clients several enticing inclusions such as total flexibility with no cancellation fees until October 2021, $2,150 in resort credits, sixth passenger free on group bookings, free weddings and exceptional benefits for social and wedding groups.

Guests will receive free room upgrades when booking at the following hotels in select room categories:

Bahamas: Riu Palace Paradise Island

Dominican Republic: Riu Palace Bavaro, Riu Palace Punta Cana, Riu Palace Macao and Riu Bambu

Jamaica: Riu Palace Jamaica, Riu Montego Bay, Riu Reggae, Riu Palace Tropical Bay, Riu Negril and Riu Ocho Rios

Mexico: Riu Palace Mexico, Riu Dunamar, Riu Palace Costa Mujeres, Riu Vallarta, Riu Palace Pacifico, Riu Emerald Bay and Riu Santa Fe

Costa Rica: Riu Guanacaste and Riu Palace Costa Rica

Panama: Riu Playa Blanca

These deals are for a limited time only, and the booking window closes May 17. Visit www.riupro.com for more information.

Patrick Clarke
