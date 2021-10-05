Riviera Maya's La Casa de la Playa Hotel Slated to Open in December
Grupo Xcaret's latest project, La Casa de la Playa, will open in Riviera Maya, Mexico on December 13.
The $85 million luxury boutique hotel designed by architect and Vice President of Strategy and Development David Quintana with sustainability in mind will be nestled deep in the Mayan jungle on one of the most coveted beaches in the world, offering 63 unique ocean-view suites, each of which will boast more than 100 square meters of living space and numerous amenities like a private pool and spa cabin in some cases.
Beyond the epic accommodations, La Casa de la Playa will feature an ocean-view library and chocolate shop serving treats from famous chocolatier Mao Montiel and a handful of mouth-watering dining options, including Tuch de Luna by renowned celebrity chef Martha Ortiz and Estero from celebrity chef and one of the 50 Best Chefs in Latin America, Virgilio Martinez.
Meanwhile, the Rodrigo brothers Daniel and Patricio Rivera-Río, will showcase contemporary flavors from the northern and southern regions of Mexico in two restaurants, Lumbre and Centli. La Casa de la Playa will also offer a traditional Cafeteca for guests seeking the perfect cup of coffee.
Guests can also look forward to the award-winning Muluk Spa providing ancestral treatments inspired by Mayan mysticism. Highlights include 13 spa treatment cabins, two salt rooms, a pair of mudrooms, hydrotherapy offerings, sauna, steam and cold rooms, relaxation areas, a beauty salon, a full bridal suite and an Alchemist's Studio where guests can create their own scents.
Adding to the charm and authenticity, Mexican designer Carla Fernández will develop the staff uniforms, taking inspiration from the geometric shapes and richness of Mexican textiles. The Room of Wonders, a Concept Store with Mexican art and textiles chosen by Fernández will also be available to guests.
One-of-a-kind experiences also await guests as part of Xcaret's All-Fun Inclusive tailored experiences, from a thrilling nighttime swim in an underground river to a romantic dinner on a cenote.
"We are thankful for the overwhelming acceptance of our new hotel project which joins our Hotel Xcaret Mexico and Hotel Xcaret Arte family and will continue endorsing our commitment to excellence and sustainable tourism recreation," said Quintana. "La Casa de la Playa is a tribute to the best of Mexico, the common thread that will continue to be the great love for our country."
For more information, visit LaCasadelaPlaya.com.
