Romantic Wedding Packages With AMResorts

November 18, 2019
Along with dreaming about the dress, looking forward to having family and friends in one place and taste testing delicious wedding cake flavors, wedding couples also envision what the setting of their special day will look like.
With destination weddings becoming even more popular than they once were, couples are putting a lot of thought into the location.
Some couples imagine the laidback feel of Puerto Vallarta or the exotic atmosphere of Costa Rica, and others dream of long stretches of white sand beaches like the ones in Playa Mujeres or Punta Cana.
With AMResorts, these dreams of tropical places can become a reality. This collection of resorts includes family-friendly properties such as Dreams Resorts & Spas and Now Resorts & Spas, as well as adults-only options including Secrets Resorts & Spas and Breathless Resorts & Spas.
So whether it’s a family affair with guests of all ages or an intimate ceremony with a few other couples, AMResorts has it covered.
Anyone booking a destination wedding at one of these resorts will have access to an onsite wedding coordinator.
This person, along with the assistance of the entire wedding team, is available to help out with every detail—from something as small as choosing a napkin color to larger items such as deciding on a ceremony location.
Every couple comes with different interests and budgets, and AMResorts caters to each and every one of them by providing a range of options for wedding packages.
Some packages are complimentary or as low as $999, and they include a symbolic ceremony, wedding cake and champagne for a certain amount of people, special turn-down service the evening of the wedding and late check-out for the couple, among other inclusions.
Couples interested in hosting larger groups with more perks included can opt for a more inclusive package. Some packages have additional amenities such as ceremony décor, a private cocktail hour, photography, a private dinner reception and a video of the ceremony.
The ceremony and reception locations throughout these resorts are endless. When people envision a destination wedding, most see a beach setting with waves crashing gently on the shore and the sun setting over the water.
Although this is a wonderful option, it’s not the only option. Couples can choose to host their special day near the poolside, in a quaint garden location, on a deck overlooking the water or in a gazebo. There is no shortage of settings, and there are even inside options for those who prefer to stay indoors.
Along with helping wedding couples write the next chapter of their lives with a romantic wedding package, AMResorts also has honeymoon and anniversary packages available too.
