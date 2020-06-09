Rosewood Mayakoba Welcomes Guests
Hotel & Resort Janeen Christoff June 09, 2020
Rosweood Mayakoba, in Mexico’s Riviera Maya, has reopened for guests.
The resort had been closed since early April but was able to retain its full-time staff to support the community.
“Our mission at the Resort to provide heartfelt hospitality rooted in emotional connectivity has been our beacon during this time of uncertainty. Despite the challenges of the closure, we have created a special bond together taking care of not only the property, but of our people who are the most valuable,” said Daniel Scott, managing director and regional vice president. “While we are going to have to recalibrate some of our traditional offerings during this initial phase of reopening, Rosewood Mayakoba remains one of the most pristine destinations in Mexico with so much to enjoy and we are ready for and look forward to welcoming new and returning guests to their emerald oasis.”
Safety and well-being are a priority for Rosewood, and the property observes Rosewood’s Commitment to Care global health and safety program to ensure the protection of all those who visit. This commitment includes enhanced safety and cleanliness in accordance with guidelines issued by local health authorities, the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
There will also be alternative check-in and check-out options and contactless in-room dining options, parking and housekeeping services tailored to guests’ needs and comfort.
Guests will also receive care kits that include a face mask, disinfectant wipes and hand sanitizer.
Visitors will also have the chance to support local communities through donations to the Sancus Foundation that benefits local charities including Fundacion Kiin Beh, a bilingual school and education center for children in Playa Del Carmen that was founded and funded by Rosewood Mayakoba Associates.
Guests can take advantage of several offers this summer.
The Summer at Rosewood deal includes a stay in a newly renovated Lagoon Studio Suite, in addition to a daily $100 resort credit, complimentary continental breakfast, guided excursion, 20 percent off roundtrip airport transfers and 20 percent off treatments at the Sense, A Rosewood Spa. The package is available June 11, 2020, to October 31, 2020.
The Suite Sojourn is available through December 20, 2020. Guests can book a renovated suite and receive a fourth night free with every three consecutive nights paid and a daily $100 resort credit.
The Family Time package includes the fifth night free, a daily $100 resort credit, complimentary meals for children under 12, an exclusive welcome amenity and more, and it's available through September 7, 2020.
During the month of June, limited facilities and services will be available to guests and can be viewed here. As the global health situation continues to improve and as permissible by local authorities, Rosewood Mayakoba will update its website as additional facilities and services reopen.
