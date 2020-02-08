Royalton Grenada to Debut March 1
Part of the Blue Diamond Resorts collection of brands, Royalton Luxury Resorts' brand-new Royalton Grenada Resort and Spa will welcome its first guests on March 1, 2020.
The resort opening follows the recent expansion of the Royalton brand in the islands of the Eastern Caribbean.
The Grenada resort will be one of the largest resorts on the Caribbean island and will be located on the beach on Tamarind Bay. Guests will be able to enjoy the island’s lush landscapes and explore picturesque mountains, waterfalls and historical sites, as well as pursue opportunities for both adventure and relaxation.
The luxury property will feature 269 luxury suites as well as Royalton’s All-in Luxury suite of services. Accommodations are well-appointed with rain showers, two-person soaker tubs and Royalton’s signature DreamBeds.
While at the resort, guests enjoy 24-hour room service, complimentary non-motorized water sports, free high-speed Wi-Fi access resort-wide, a world-class spa and more.
The resort will also offer the first Ma Maison restaurant, which is a new dining concept for the hotel chain. The French bistro-style restaurant will offer authentic cuisine in a waterfront setting.
Guests also have unlimited reservation-free dining at the resort’s a la carte restaurants included as part of their stay. Visitors can also choose to dine at the Gourmet Marche international buffet, the Grazie Italian Trattoria or the Taj for Indian cuisine.
The Royalton Grenada also offers an Adventure Kids program at the Clubhouse Kids Club for ages 4-12.
Groups and meeting planners can take advantage of the conference room and banquet space, and the Royalton Grenada is an ideal setting for romance. Couples can plan a dream beachfront wedding or exchange vows in the property’s beautiful chapel.
No matter what guests are looking for, this brand-new property is sure to deliver luxury and relaxation.
