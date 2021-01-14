Last updated: 03:19 PM ET, Thu January 14 2021

Sandals and Beaches Resorts To Offer Free COVID Testing

Hotel & Resort Sandals Resorts Janeen Christoff January 14, 2021

Sandals Grande St Lucian Spa & Beach Resort
Sandals Grande St Lucian Spa & Beach Resort. (photo courtesy of Sandals)

In light of the U.S. requirement for arriving travelers from abroad to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test, Sandals and Beaches are both offering free COVID-19 testing at their resorts.

Coronavirus Outbreak
According to a statement, testing would "be conducted by approved and practiced medical professionals, with our guests' maximum convenience in mind."

The resort staff will schedule testing for guests upon arrival.

The CDC announced this week that the U.S. would require testing for all passengers arriving in the U.S. starting on January 26, 2021. The U.S. is in the midst of a surge of coronavirus cases, and the CDC hopes that preventing fresh infections from arriving in the country will help prevent a further increase in case numbers.

“This strategy is consistent with the current phase of the pandemic and more efficiently protects the health of Americans,” the CDC wrote in its statement.

Caribbean destinations are scrambling to adapt to these changes, and they are worried about the current supply of tests and how these changes will affect bookings in the region.

Janeen Christoff
