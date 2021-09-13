Last updated: 10:28 AM ET, Mon September 13 2021

Sandals Debuts Sandals Vacation Assurance Program

Hotel & Resort Sandals Resorts Lacey Pfalz September 13, 2021

Sandals Royal Curaçao

Sandals Resorts International, which comprises Sandals Resorts and Beaches Resorts, has created the Sandals Vacation Assurance program, which guarantees a free replacement vacation and airfare for guests who are impacted by COVID-19.

All current reservations and those made through December 31, 2021 for travel until December 31, 2022 will receive the Sandals and Beaches Vacation Assurance Protection at no extra charge.

The program includes a free replacement vacation if the trip is interrupted by a COVID-19-related issue during the vacation, replacement airfare credit for U.S. travelers up to $500 per person, up to 14 days of quarantine time for free, free on-site COVID-19 testing to meet any governmental requirements and a travel insurance plan.

The plan also includes a free vacation cancellation policy with a full refund when canceled 31 days or more prior to travel. Guests who cancel within 30 days of travel can reserve their vacations for a later travel date. Also included is a Vacation Assurance Hotline to help guests and travel advisors navigate COVID-19-related travel questions.

"Throughout our 40-year history, and especially during difficult times, we have always put guests first. Combined with our proven track record of health and safety, our new Sandals Vacation Assurance Program is the guarantee our guests can count on,” said SRI Executive Chairman Adam Stewart. “It's another example that we will do whatever it takes to continue to earn their trust so they can focus on what truly matters: quality time in our beautiful Caribbean with the ones they love most."

For more information, please visit Sandals.com.

