New Details Revealed on the Sandals Royal Curaçao
Hotel & Resort Sandals Resorts Lacey Pfalz August 04, 2021
The Sandals Royal Curaçao has officially opened for booking today, August 4, and Sandals has unveiled new details about its sixteenth property, as well as an introductory Grand Opening Offer for guests to save up to $1,000 off their stays at the resort.
The resort is set in an exclusive 3,000-acre protected reserve, spread out along 44 acres. It provides a great location for its guests to explore everything the island has to offer, from its jungles, beaches and limestone caves to its UNESCO World Heritage Site of Willemstad, the island’s capital city.
The Sandals Royal Curaçao is expected to open April 14, 2022. It will offer 351 rooms and suites with 24 different room categories to fit any couple’s vacation style, including two new signature suite categories. The rooms and suites feature a modern design with pops of botanicals in blues and greens to reflect the island’s lush natural beauty.
The Awa Seaside Butler Bungalows and Kurason Island Poolside Butler Bungalows will feature butler service, soaking tubs, private pools and MINI Coopers to use while exploring the island. Both offer extra privacy and stunning views of the ocean.
Guests to this resort can enjoy the freedom of a Luxury Included Vacation, which includes everything from unlimited drinks and roundtrip airport transfers to activities like Scuba diving lessons or excursions to private islands.
Also included are the nine five-star dining options available at the resort, eight of which are exclusive only to the Sandals Royal Curaçao. One such restaurant is The Duchess, Sandals’ first floating restaurant and bar, which was constructed from a Dutch ship. Other restaurants specialize in international cuisine or local Curaçao dishes.
As a Sandals resort, the commitment to romance is strong. That’s why this hotel will feature three oceanfront wedding venues as well as 38,000 square feet of both indoor and outdoor meeting space.
From now through November 2, 2021, guests who book stays at this resort can receive up to $1,000 off their reservation. Sandals Select Rewards Guests can also receive an additional $200 bonus gift of either a spa credit, island routes tour credit, a scuba diving lesson and more when they book six nights or more through August 5, 2021.
Rates begin at $341 per person each night, while butler category rates begin at $538 per person each night, based on double occupancy and a seven-night stay.
For more information about the resort, please contact a travel advisor or visit the Sandals website.
