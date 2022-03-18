Sandals Resorts Announces ‘40 for 40 Initiative’ Humanitarian Projects
Sandals Resorts International (SRI) today announced the full list of projects selected to be part of its ‘40 for 40 Initiative’, a humanitarian enterprise that was as part of Sandals Resorts’ 40th-anniversary celebrations.
Sandals Resorts, in partnership with the company’s philanthropic arm, the not-for-profit Sandals Foundation, has identified 40 community projects spanning the eight Caribbean destinations in which SRI operates. Projects were identified that best showcase the power of tourism to transform local communities and improve the lives of vacation destinations’ residents.
SRI’s ’40 for 40 Initiative’ projects were selected for participation in one of six categories:
— Conservation Efforts and Tours – preserving natural resources
— Investing in Food Security – supporting local farmworkers
— Hospitality Training and Certification – ensuring ongoing workforce excellence
— Support of Local Artisans – maintaining cultural heritage
— Music Education & Entertainment – preserving the legacy of Caribbean music
— Small Business and Community Market Support – bolstering local economies
SRI team members from Sandals Resorts, Beaches Resorts and the Sandals Foundation itself will be pitching in their efforts to help bring life to these projects. Visiting guests will also be invited to support and personally participate in many of the activities going on in the region.
"Tourism has the power to transform, not only the lives of the guests who immerse themselves in the charm and culture of the Caribbean while on vacation, but for our team members and neighbors who build their families' roots in the region," Adam Stewart, Sandal Resorts International’s Executive Chairman, and President and Founder of the Sandals Foundation. “This is the important work we build on and celebrate today, as part of our relentless efforts to strengthen the transformative link between tourism and the empowerment of our local Caribbean communities."
40 for 40 Projects Include:
Investing in Food Security:
1. Chicken Farming Education
2. Grenrop Women Farmers
3. Community Compost Training
4. Agriculture Training College Support
5. GARD Smart Agriculture
Hospitality Training and Certification:
6. Sweeting Hospitality
7. Vocational Training Certification
8. Exuma School Leaving Certification
9. New Life Organization Hospitality Certification
10. Health and Beauty Certification
Conservation Efforts and Tours:
12. Blue Mountain Tree Planting
13. Salt Marsh Blue Certification Project
14. Wallings Signal Hill Project
15. Woburn Interpretive Centre
16. Telescope Eco Tour
17. Coral Reef Restoration and Dive
18. Coastal Strengthening at Lucayan National Park
19. Andromeda Gardens
20. Education at Lucayan National Park
21. Coral Restoration
22. Birds Caribbean
23. PADI 40 for 40 Dives
Support of Local Artisans:
24. Straw Artisan Program
25. Recycled Artisan Crafts
26. Caicos Straw Artisans
27. Artisan Training
28. Mount Olivet Wood Work
Small Business and Community Market Support:
29. New Business Development
30. New Business Development
31. New Business Development
32. New Business Development
33. New Business Development
34. New Business Development
35. Oistins Fish Fry
36. Cultural Market Place
37. YEAC Community Safety Training
38. Pineapple Craft Market
Music Education and Entertainment:
39. Brass Workshop for Music Instructors
40. Vibes on the Island
For more information, visit sandalsfoundation.org.
