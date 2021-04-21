Sandals To Add Three Jamaican Properties
Sandals Resorts International (SRI) is converting two all-inclusive Jamaican properties acquired last year, along with a land parcel in Ocho Rios, into three SRI resort experiences under the Sandals and Beaches brands, said company officials in a statement. SRI did not announce an opening date for the new properties.
SRI will convert the former Jewel Dunn’s River Beach Resort & Spa in Ocho Rios and the Jewel Runaway Bay Beach Resort & Waterpark, both acquired last year, plus beachfront land adjacent to the Ocho Rios resort, into three properties: Sandals Dunn’s River; an adjacent, 250-room Sandals Royal Dunn’s River oceanfront property and a new Beaches Runaway Bay resort.
The Dunn’s River property returns to the Sandals portfolio as Sandals Dunn’s River, the same name the property utilized when SRI first purchased the resort in 1990. “Sandals Dunn’s River holds special meaning to our family because its history is the story of Jamaica’s evolution as a travel powerhouse,” said Adam Stewart, SRI’s executive chairman.
“My father grew up on the beach in Ocho Rios and this hotel, the first of its kind when it was built in the 1950s, captured the era’s glamour and sparked his imagination,” he said. “When it became available, we jumped at the chance to bring the hotel back into the Sandals fold.”
The adjacent Ocho Rios resorts will operate like SRI’s side-by-side Sandals Barbados and Sandals Royal Barbados resorts said Stewart, offering “generous” exchange privileges between the two all-inclusive resorts, including multiple dining and amenity options.
Sandals Dunn’s River will undergo a “top to bottom” renovation while The Runaway Bay resort, located between Ocho Rios and Montego Bay, will also undergo “extensive redevelopment” becoming Beaches’ third Jamaican property.
The redeveloped resort will feature 400 one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom suites, designed “with extended families in mind,” said officials. Guests of Beaches Runaway Bay will have access to Runaway Bay Golf Club and its par-72, 18-hole championship golf course.
“Jamaica will always play a critical part in our plans to grow and innovate Caribbean hospitality,” said Stewart. “There is tremendous opportunity here and a ripe moment, as leisure travelers are choosing to return to the places and brands that they know and trust.”
