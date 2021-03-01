Sandals Royal Barbados To Expand in July
Sandals Resorts International (SRI) is expanding its Sandals Royal Barbados property, with a new 66-suite South Seas Village wing slated to debut on July 1, said company officials.
The expansion will bring the resort’s room total to 338, including Sandals’ Rondoval, Skypool, Crystal Lagoon Swim-Up and Millionaire Butler suites. The renovation will also add two new wellness-inspired eateries, The Greenhouse Restaurant and Heart & Sol café, bringing the resort's restaurant count to nine. Two new resort pools will also be added.
The new South Seas Village rooms will feature high-pitched ceilings and light-wood furnishings finished with quartz inlays. Suites will also feature premium, king-sized Sandals Tranquility Blissful beds, pillow menus, marble baths with his and her sinks, private outdoor soaking tubs for two and in-room bars featuring Robert Mondavi wine.
Blackout shades and in-room aromatherapy systems featuring personalize scent experiences will also be featured in the new suites. Guests staying in butler suites will also enjoy a personal butler, 24-hour room service and VIP check-in.
“Sandals Royal Barbados is the ultimate indulgent resort for couples who are looking for top-of-the-line luxury. We’ve added more suites, restaurants, and pools to elevate our options which further enhance the already incredible guest experience,” said Adam Stewart, Executive Chairman of Sandals Resorts International.
Sandals Royal Barbados guests will have full exchange privileges with the neighboring Sandals Barbados, offering travelers a mega-resort experience featuring a combined 20 restaurants, 14 bars, 11 pools and five whirlpools.
