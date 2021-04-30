Save Big With Atlantis Paradise Island Bahamas This Summer
Hotel & Resort Atlantis, Paradise Island, Bahamas Lauren Bowman April 30, 2021
Atlantis Paradise Island is offering travelers a sweet summer deal for those who plan to stay at least four nights.
“The Summer of Ahh” promotion is currently running now through June 28, 2021. Guests will receive a 5th night free for travel now until August 13, 2021, and those traveling anytime between August 14, 2021, and February 16, 2022, will receive their 4th night free.
Atlantis Paradise Island has an array of hotel rooms to help fit every budget, and the expansive property helps to ensure social distancing measures.
A list of all health and safety protocols in place can be found on the resort’s website.
The resort boasts over twenty restaurants, nineteen bars and lounge areas, a casino, world-class spa, open-air marine enclosure, marina and unique excursions. Plan a romantic evening with a sunset cruise, specialty dinner on the beach or explore the seas with a dive-in movie.
Travelers who book a stay at the Atlantis Paradise Island in the Bahamas will have the added peace of mind with the resort’s generous cancellation policy. Guests can cancel up to 72 hours in advance without penalty. And free rapid antigen testing is provided to guests to return to the United States.
Starting on May 1, fully vaccinated travelers will no longer have to provide a negative COVID-19 test to enter the country. But the country’s definition of fully vaccinated does include the two-week immunity period after receiving the vaccine shot.
