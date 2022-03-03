Save Big With Playa Hotels’ Limited Time Travel Deals
Most people have their sights set on spring break or summer travel, but there’s still time to sneak away this winter to escape the last weeks of the colder temperatures.
Playa Hotels & Resorts is helping travelers do so with a limited-time sale. The company’s Winter Wonderland Sale includes several different resorts. Whether you’re looking for an all-inclusive experience in Playa del Carmen or a culinary adventure in Cancun, Playa has it all.
From now through March 21, 2022, future guests can book two of Playa’s newest properties in the collection – Wyndham Alltra Resort Cancun or Wyndham Alltra Playa Del Carmen Adult Resort – and save big when they travel by March 31, 2022.
Extra perks upon arrival include 10 percent off spa services, 10 percent off cabana rental, 10 percent off either a romantic or family dinner on the beach and more.
Other deals include up to 20 percent off at Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancun and a free zipline or cavern excursion when booking a stay at The Yucatan Resort. This also applies to travel by March 31, 2022, when booked by March 21, 2022.
Playa Hotels & Resorts invites visitors to explore the best of Mexico, Jamaica and the Dominican Republic during a stay at one of its all-inclusive properties.
From a family vacation at Hilton Rose Hall in Jamaica, equipped with water sports and our water park, to an adults-only getaway at the luxurious Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, and everything in between, Playa has a place for every traveler to enjoy.
And enjoying one of these properties at a discounted rate makes it even better.
To learn more about this collection of properties or to book your last-minute winter trip, contact a travel advisor or visit www.playaresorts.com/all-inclusive-resorts-deals.
