A Culinary Adventure Awaits at Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancun
Hotel & Resort Playa Hotels & Resorts Patrick Clarke February 08, 2022
The all-new all-inclusive Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancun in the sun-drenched Mexican Caribbean is a foodie's paradise, boasting a vibrant culinary scene comprised of 10 mouthwatering restaurants and another seven unique bars and lounges.
There's a taste, setting and ambiance to match any craving or mood, whether it's a romantic evening without the kids but plenty of delicious French cuisine at the adults-only Rue de Rivoli, fresh seafood paired with gorgeous ocean views at Balik or satisfying sushi and stir-fry with the family at the Asian-inspired Miyako.
That's only a small sample of what guests will discover at Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancun, which is helmed by Executive Chef Felipe, a professional gastronomist bringing with him more than 25 years of experience.
At Ki, guests can sink their teeth and taste buds into modern Mexican in the form of cochinita pibil, a slow-roasted pork dish local to the Yucatan Peninsula that's marinated in citrus and cooked until it's so tender it falls apart, as well as chiles rellenos, mole, tamales, enchiladas and gorditas.
Meanwhile, Vivace is paying homage to traditional and contemporary Italy by highlighting fresh Italian and Mediterranean flavors through handmade pasta dishes and an enticing risotto menu.
When it comes to waking up with breakfast, guests can stop into Afthonia, a convenient breakfast buffet with a robust selection, including local fruit, a variety of freshly baked bread, meats, cheeses, quiches, crepes and made-to-order omelets, among other items. The space has been likened to a Greek island thanks to the abundance of natural light. Not a breakfast person? Come back at night to dine on worthwhile Mediterranean cuisine.
If breathtaking views of the Caribbean Sea are more your thing, head to Habaneros for delectable tacos, fresh seafood ceviche, zesty aguachiles and tangy margaritas being served on a covered deck overlooking the resort's stunning surroundings. The Corner offers a similar outdoor experience and is ideal for guests looking to grab a quick but satisfying bite or cocktail in between their pool and beach time. The menu includes salads, sandwiches, pizzas and tropical tiki cocktails.
For calming ocean breezes and beautiful views any time of the day, check out La Parrilla, an outdoor eatery serving up juicy burgers and sizzling steaks. Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancun even has something for wellness-minded travelers in the form of Roots, which offers a variety of healthy and tasty food and drinks at an additional cost. Highlights include sandwiches, baguettes, salads, juices, smoothies and organic dishes uniquely prepared with fresh and local ingredients.
Guests can also look forward to a handful of inviting bars and lounges serving up everything from the classics to one-of-a-kind cocktails they won't taste anywhere else. Sports fans will find refreshing beers as well as secret cocktail recipes that they can pair with crispy wings and BBQ ribs at Off Court while Infusions is doling out over-the-top drinks in a more laidback setting. Guests can even take part in a classic teatime every afternoon. At the outdoor lobby bar, Breeze, guests can enjoy an extensive drink and spirit menu featuring flavors from around the world.
The Red, which is available at an additional cost, is speaking to foodies, craft beer enthusiasts and wine connoisseurs alike with an impressive list of wines, craft beers and charcuterie all served up in a calming space designed for relaxation. A VIP lounge area featuring an exclusive premium bar and savory canapes await guests all day long at The Club. Prefer to enjoy your drinks from the pool? Guests can even swim up to Delfin from inside the main pool to easily order an authentic Pina Colada or another beverage from the bar's special Margarita Menu.
Finally, there's Casa del Cafe, a one-stop-shop for a quick recharge, whether it's a scoop of gelato, a delicious pastry or a refreshing iced coffee.
