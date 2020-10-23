Save up to 40 Percent With Velas' ‘Grand Sale’ Promotion
WHY IT RATES: For a limited time, customers can take advantage of up to 40 percent savings on travel through 2021 with Velas Resorts’ Grand Sale promotion. The promotion applies to the following Velas Resorts collection AAA Five Diamond properties: Grand Velas Los Cabos, Grand Riviera Maya, Grand Riviera Nayarit and Velas Vallarta. — Laurie Baratti, TravelPulse Associate Writer
Mexico’s Velas Resorts has launched a new promotion offering up to 40 percent off nightly rates for travelers through 2021. The special rates are available for travel through December 31, 2021, but must be booked by October 30, 2020.
The Grand Sale promotion is applicable at the resort collection’s AAA Five Diamond Grand Velas properties in Los Cabos, Riviera Maya and Riviera Nayarit and Velas Vallarta in Puerto Vallarta. The exact discount varies based on the date and resort, but for the first time ever, holiday savings are included in a promotion.
The resorts’ deluxe inclusions range from accommodation in spacious, fully-stocked suites; ample space for adults to work remotely and kids to learn virtually in a socially distanced fashion; and a 24/7 virtual personal concierge; to gourmet experiences and personalized menus created by the resort’s renowned chefs; unique wellness offerings at award-winning spas; spacious pools and beach options; and well-equipped fitness centers.
A plethora of onsite fun, entertaining activities for both kids and adults ranging from Mexican art workshops to mixology classes, state-of-the-art Kids’ Club and Teens’ Clubs, Baby Concierge and much more are also offered.
Velas Resorts have received the global safety stamp of approval from the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) due to its state-of-the-art safety and cleanliness protocols detailed in a 15-page Stay Safe with Velas program.
Nightly rates start at $178 per person per night in double occupancy. The promotion is valid for travel through December 31, 2021. For reservations, call 1-888-407-4869 or email reservations@velasresorts.com or visit velasresorts.com.
For more information, visit grandsale.velasresorts.com.
SOURCE: Velas Resorts press release.
