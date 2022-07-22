Seeing Stars in Turks & Caicos
Hotel & Resort Brett Holzhauer July 22, 2022
At the end of January, right as my girlfriend and I began dating and after the Christmas holiday, I figured it would be a great time to get away and see someplace new. I had no idea I would fall in love so quickly with Turks and Caicos, and especially the Seven Stars Resort.
The staff was extremely friendly, the room was perfect for a couple's getaway, and most notably — it was quiet and peaceful.
Here’s a quick review of our stay, and the outstanding islands of the Turks and Caicos.
Overall score: This hotel stay gets a 9.5/10 in my book.
Check-In
From the Providenciales airport to the Seven Stars property was about a 20-minute ride. We were able to grab a taxi with other visitors and we paid $35 USD, tip included, to get to the hotel. The driver was extremely kind and gave us recommendations throughout the island.
As we arrived at the hotel, we were greeted by friendly staff, a beautiful check-in area and a complimentary cocktail to get started.
Ocean Front Junior Suite
Our room was nothing short of perfect. As you entered the room, you're greeted by a hallway with your main closet and kitchen. And then, a luxurious king-sized bed with an outstanding view of the crystal blue waters. The balcony was a solid size as well and made it a perfect place to enjoy the waves with a warm Nespresso coffee in the morning.
And then the bathroom really tied the entire room together, with a full-sized shower and jacuzzi bathtub, two separate sinks, a toilet and bidet and most importantly — a view of the ocean.
The room itself was mainly dominated by the bed. So if there was one critique, it would be to make the rooms a bit larger or consider downsizing the bed. But when you can hear the waves in the morning by slightly cracking the sliding glass door, you can’t complain too much! Here was the balcony and our view.
The Hotel
The hotel itself was a serene experience. The hotel has numerous restaurants, two large pool areas, numerous amenities and activities, and a beach worth spending endless hours on. During our stay, we enjoyed using the bikes to ride around town, visiting the morning yoga class right along the beach and setting sail on one of the small sailboats provided by the hotel. There are also tennis courts, and the hotel is a short walk away from the casino at the Ritz Carlton right next door. And if you love to shop, there’s plenty of it just a short bike ride away along Grace Bay Road.
So regardless of your activity preference, there’s plenty to do in and around the hotel.
Dining
On our first night, we had dinner at the property's signature restaurant, Seven. And without an exaggerating tone, this was one of the best meals I’ve ever had. From the outstanding mushroom ravioli to the burrata and then a large wine selection, the flavors were outstanding and the restaurant itself had a perfect island vibe mixed with luxury. You can check out their Instagram page here.
Unfortunately, we weren’t able to try the other on-property dining options during our stay.
Final Thoughts
After an incredibly difficult 2020 and 2021 for myself, this hotel really helped put my happiness into perspective. I attribute that to the staff, the serene island, the people we met and the experience we had.
I’ve stayed in hundreds of hotels and properties throughout my travels, and this one really captured my heart. It’s simple, elegant and peaceful, making it perfect for any traveler.
Editor's note: Hotel accommodations were provided at a discount in exchange for an honest review.
