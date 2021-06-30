Sneak Peak of Hyatt Ziva Rivera Cancun
June 30, 2021
Delicious cuisine, a white-sand beach, heartfelt service and endless amounts of fun are all things travelers look for when planning an all-inclusive resort vacation. Add a backdrop of the Caribbean Sea to all of this, and you have the Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancun.
This Playa Hotels & Resorts property is slated to open on September 1, 2021, in Mexico’s Riviera Cancun region. The resort has an ideal location only 20 minutes from the Cancun International Airport, which means guests can conveniently explore the Cancun hotel zone or Playa del Carmen and visit nearby archeological sites and golf courses during their stay.
The 438-suite hotel will boast such highlights as a spa, waterpark, KidZ club and wedding gazebo and welcomes guests of all ages.
Suites
There is a variety of rooms and suites for visitors to choose from, and room views include tropical, pool, water park and, of course, ocean. Whether it’s a Tropical View Junior Suite, a Presidential Suite or anything in between, guests will enjoy a spacious, modern space to call home base during their visit.
Food and Drink
Access to 17 restaurants, bars and lounges means there is more than enough for everyone to indulge in. Guests can choose to enjoy an elegant dining experience one evening and a casual one the next. The mornings can start with a coffee at Casa del Café, and evenings can be topped off with a cold one at Off Court, the sports bar.
Activities
The action-packed activities are plenty at Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancun. This is the spot where Mexico’s newest waterpark will be located. With both tall slides and a kids pool area, the park offers fun for all ages. Other included activities are beach and water sports, daily fun at the KidZ Club, nightly entertainment and more.
Relaxation
There is also a state-of-the-art fitness center and spa on property, so visitors can stay on their workout regimen and treat themselves to a massage or other treatment of choice. The resort will also host sunrise yoga for those interested in beginning their day with a calm awakening.
Added Perks
Oftentimes vacationers keep their eyes peeled for those added perks that help a resort or destination stand out. Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancun has a few of those on offer. Guests planning a visit to this property will enjoy free Wi-Fi, 24-hour room service and premium top shelf wine and liquors – the cherries on top of an already enjoyable place.
This all-inclusive, family-friendly property has rooms on sale for September 1, 2021, and beyond.
To learn more about its offerings or to book your future stay, contact a travel advisor or visit www.resortsbyhyatt.com/ziva-riviera-cancun.
