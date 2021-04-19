New Hyatt Ziva Resort Planned for Mexico’s Riviera Cancun Region
Hyatt Hotels Corporation and Playa Hotels & Resorts announced plans for a new Hyatt Ziva all-inclusive resort in Mexico’s Riviera Cancun region.
The family-friendly Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancun is scheduled to open later this year and will be situated between Playa del Carmen and the Cancun Hotel Zone, around 30 minutes from Cancun International Airport.
The 438-room all-inclusive resort will offer various amenities, including several locally authentic restaurants; multiple swimming pools; the Zen Spa with 12 indoor and eight outdoor treatment rooms; a fitness center; and ocean views of the Caribbean Sea and the lagoon of Bahia Petempich.
“We are thrilled to introduce the Hyatt Ziva brand to new guests and World of Hyatt members as we expand our brand footprint in the Americas through the addition of this new all-inclusive resort,” Hyatt senior vice president Frank Lavey said.
“The Hyatt Ziva portfolio offers guests a vibrant and energizing, multi-generational stay with service from the heart and wellbeing inspired programming to create an effortless experience for every guest,” Lavey continued.
In addition, the Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancun will offer more than 15,000 square feet of meeting and event space, ideal for weddings, anniversary celebrations and a variety of gatherings.
The hotel’s debut will bring the total number of Hyatt Ziva resorts to six across Mexico and the Caribbean.
“Our portfolio of Hyatt all-inclusive resorts is the standard bearer and leader in the all-inclusive category across Mexico and throughout the Caribbean,” Playa executive vice president Fernando Mulet said. “Today’s announcement further solidifies Playa’s commitment to revolutionizing the all-inclusive sector by working with legendary hospitality brands that consumers trust and delivering an experience that is second-to-none.”
