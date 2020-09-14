Spice Island Beach Resort Delays Reopening Until October 2021
Grenada’s Spice Island Beach Resort, which was scheduled to welcome guests back in fall 2020, will instead delay its reopening until October 2021.
The Hopkin family – the resort’s owners – postponed the reopening to “protect our guests, our family and our employees from the spike in infections that we have seen across the Caribbean as islands and hotels have reopened,” said Janelle Hopkin, president and managing director of the resort.
She added, “Our employees, many of whom have been with us for years and have become our extended family, would like nothing more than to welcome guests back to Spice to relax away from the crisis. We have been watching what has been happening internationally and have made the decision to wait.”
Spice Island Beach Resort, which features a repeat guest level of 45 percent, will “prepare safety and health protocols to protect our guests when they do return in 2021,” she said.
“My intention is to complete the work my dad began by sticking to the master plan he unveiled in 2018 and rolling out a new and improved resort in 2021,” said Hopkin, who recently replaced her late father, Sir Royston Hopkin, as the property’s president and managing director.
The resort, which is set on a picturesque stretch of Grand Anse Beach 10 miles from the airport, features 64 suites, 17 of which are equipped with private pools.
