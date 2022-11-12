St Kitts Announces Winter Escape Promotion
St. Kitts has launched its Winter Escape Program offering discounted rates on winter travel.
The getaway promotion includes seven high-end resorts and hotels allowing visitors to relax, explore, and bask on the Caribbean beaches in the warm temperatures of St. Kitts.
"Our island-wide offers and seasonal discounts are always something to sing about, and we are excited because this year's Winter Escape Promotion is the grandest one yet. We are thrilled to offer deals at some of our island's greatest establishments in the hopes of expanding tourism and sharing the beauty of St. Kitts with new guests this winter season," said Ellison "Tommy" Thompson, CEO of St. Kitts Tourism Authority.
"Plus, tourism experiences in St. Kitts are seemingly endless, and there is no shortage of activities for travelers to engage in this winter. St. Kitts provides the perfect backdrop for an envious winter getaway, from zip-line thrills and ATV adventures to cultural discoveries and culinary delights."
Focused on longer island stays of four to seven nights, the Winter Escape Program also includes the Makana Ferry Service, enabling guests to take day trips to St. Maarten, Statia, and the Saba islands, renowned for their tourmaline waters, pristine diving, volcanoes, and lush tropical hiking trails.
Venues and Promotions include:
—Belle Mont Farm (Stay 3 nights, get the 4th night free)
—Park Hyatt (Stay 4 nights, get the 5th night free with daily breakfast for two)
—St. Kitts Marriott (Stay 7 nights, pay for 4 nights (3 nights free)
—Royal St. Kitts (Stay 7 nights, pay for 5 nights (2 nights free)
—Timothy Beach (Stay 7 nights, pay for 5 nights (2 nights free)
—Sunset Reef (Stay 4 nights, get the 5th night free with daily breakfast)
—Sugar Bay (Up to 32 percent discount for stays of at least 5 nights)
Promotions are valid between January 3 and April 16, 2023.
