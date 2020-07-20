Take a Virtual FAM Trip With Velas Resorts
Hotel & Resort Velas Resorts Lacey Pfalz July 20, 2020
Velas Resorts in Mexico is offering a virtual FAM trip to its three properties in Riviera Maya, Los Cabos and Riviera Nayarit from July 23 to July 25.
The virtual trip includes suite tours, a cooking class with Nahúm Velasco (the executive chef of Cocina de Autor at Velas' Riviera Maya Resort), a tour of the SE Spa, aqua yoga and more.
Each day, agents will be able to virtually tour Velas Resorts' 1,000 square-foot suites and learn about the latest news from Grand Velas. This event will also update travel advisors on the safety and hygiene protocols that the resorts have put in place to ensure a safe return for guests during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Participants will also be able to admire the beauty of Grand Velas from the comfort of their home while simultaneously becoming a Velas Expert by getting to know each one of its areas, experiences and activities. A Velas Expert comes with varying degrees of perks, some of which include better agent rates and higher commissions.
Click here for more information and to register for the virtual trip.
