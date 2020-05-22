Temptation Cancun Resort and Desire Riviera Maya Resort to Reopen in June
Hotel & Resort Original Group Janeen Christoff May 21, 2020
Original Group will reopen its Desire Riviera Maya Resort on June 4 and the Temptation Cancun Resort on June 10. Its Desire Riviera Maya Pearl Resort will reopen on July 1, and any guests booked at this resort will be transferred to Desire Riviera Maya Resort.
Leading up to the reopening, the resort company will implement new sanitation and safety protocols at all three properties.
“We have spent the last month undertaking preparations and consulting with local and international organizations to make sure our enhanced safety measures are up to the highest standards,” said Rodrigo de la Pena, CEO of Original Group. “We look forward to welcoming back guests and are confident that we will all adapt to our ‘new normal’ with minimal disruptions to the Temptation and Desire Experience.”
Temptation’s Sexy & Sanitized and Desire’s Seductive & Sanitized protocols are detailed on each brand’s website in print and in video format.
The new measures include daily health screenings and temperature monitoring of all employees and guests upon arrival; retraining of all employees on new international health and safety guidelines; staff must wear face masks at all times; guests will be given branded face masks upon arrival for optional use; social distancing markers will be set up in common areas such as the lobby for check-in/check-out, and restaurants and bars will have a 50 percent maximum capacity; pool and beach chairs will be 1.5 meters apart.
Sanitation and cleaning will be enhanced to meet new industry standards and those outlined by the Mexican government. Original Group will also be reinforcing all health and sanitation certifications including, Mexico’s Distintivo H and Cristal International Standards.
The company will also be launching new marketing campaigns for each resort: Temptations “Reloaded, Recharged & Sexier Than Ever” and Desire’s “We are Back and More Seductive Than Ever.”
