Temptation Cancun Resort Presents Ultimate Side Gig
Hotel & Resort Original Group August 01, 2019
WHY IT RATES: Temptation Cancun Resort has a Brand Ambassador position involving traveling, partying and enjoying the beach. —Codie Liermann, Associate Editor
Temptation Cancun Resort, The Playground for Grown-Ups, is looking to fill the position of Chief Party Animal. The lucky CPA will serve as a Brand Ambassador who encompasses Temptation‘s values: open-minded, flirty, authentic, fun-loving and ready to party. The position will pay $2,500 a month, as well as traveling expenses and 4 complimentary nights a year at the adult-centric all-inclusive resort.
The ideal candidate will be a native English speaker with basic knowledge of Spanish, living in the East Coast, West Coast, Dallas or Houston and be social media savvy. This is a part-time position requiring frequent to events and conventions either in the United States or Mexico, with all travel expenses covered.
The Brand Ambassador job duties include getting acquainted with Temptation’s offerings, packages and special promotions; increasing brand awareness and promoting bookings through their own personal influence network; working closely with the sales and marketing team to come up with creative ideas and representing the brand at select events and launches.
Above all, Temptation’s Brand Ambassador must be a real-life influencer, someone with a proven track record to bring people together and pull in the crowds with their charisma and magnetic personality. In fact, through the Original Affiliates program, the chosen ambassador can earn a commission rate starting at 10 percent for each guest that completes a reservation and pays for their stay through their affiliate account.
Other responsibilities include, but are not limited to, sipping cocktails by the pool, basking in fine dining at one of the resort’s seven restaurants, dancing the night away at Temptation’s signature club BASH, swimming in the turquoise Caribbean and relaxing in the beach area... Talk about working hard for the money...
Interested candidates should email a two-minute video explaining why they are a good fit for the job to ambassador@originalresorts.com.
SOURCE: Original Group press release.
