The Best Black Friday, Cyber Monday Hotel Deals in the Bahamas
The Bahamas is on sale this Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Right now, travelers can take advantage of savings of up to 50 percent in addition to special benefits such as free stays for kids and resort credit.
In Nassau, Grand Hyatt Baha Mar is offering up to 15 percent off on bookings made between now and December 21, 2021, for stays through April 30, 2022. Plus, travelers can save as much as 30 percent at SLS Baha Mar when they book by midnight on November 29, 2021. Members can save an additional 5 percent during the flash sale, which is good for stays through November 2022.
Margaritaville Beach Resort in Nassau has also launched a Cyber Week Sale rewarding travelers with 40 percent off of their room rate when they make a reservation by November 30, 2021, and travel before October 31, 2022. Each reservation will also receive two complimentary welcome margaritas as a bonus.
Atlantis Paradise Island is offering a Cyber Week Sale of its own for stays in The Coral, The Royal, The Cove and The Reef between November 28, 2021, and November 30, 2022. Guests booking at least five nights during the window— November 25-29, 2021—will save 20 percent on accommodations and receive $50 daily resort credit that they can put toward select food and beverage outlets, Dolphin Cay, Atlantis LIVE performances. Guests will also receive two complimentary rapid antigen tests for travel back to the U.S.
In Freeport, Viva Wyndham Fortuna Beach is offering 50 percent off and free stays for kids under 12 years old (maximum of two kids per room). Rooms start from just $122 per person, per night and the sale runs through December 6, 2021. Meanwhile, Lighthouse Pointe at Grand Lucayan is offering special Black Friday and Cyber Monday rates starting at only $93 per person for double occupancy. Travelers must book a minimum of two nights. The deal includes room, taxes and fees, continental breakfast and unlimited green fees at the Reef Golf Course and can be booked through November 30, 2021.
Travelers can also save big on a future stay at the Caerula Mar Club in South Andros. The property is offering 10 percent off stays in January and February 2022 as well as $200 resort credit on stays of four or more nights.
Additionally, Caerula Mar Club's airline partner, Makers Air, will include 10 percent off base fare on scheduled flights and 20 percent off base fare for private charter flights. Guests can book via email at reservations@caerulamar.com and caerulamar@makersair.com using the promo code: CMGUEST by December 31, 2021, to take advantage.
