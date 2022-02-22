The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas Makes a Splash This 2022 Pool Season
The iconic Pool District at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas comes to life with an array of summer experiences, featuring the return of Dive In Movies and Sunset Cocktail Hour, the season opening of Overlook Grill, upgraded poolside fitness classes and more. Guests can lounge in luxury at Boulevard Pool, The Chelsea Pool and Marquee Dayclub, all situated in the heart of the Las Vegas Strip with unobstructed views of the city’s most sought-after photo-moment.
New this season, mobile ordering is now available at both Boulevard and The Chelsea pools. Guests can place an order by accessing the full menu through QR codes located at their designated lounge chair, daybed or cabana and pay via credit card, Google Pay or Apple Pay.
2022 Pool Season Offerings
Boulevard Pool
Opening today, Boulevard Pool sets the stage for an unforgettable poolside experience with an upbeat atmosphere, vibrant social scene and unobstructed sightlines of the Las Vegas Strip. Open daily from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., the Boulevard Pool offers a myriad of exciting experiences with the return of Dive In Movies, Sunset Cocktail Hour and Poolside Fitness, making The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas the place to see and be seen this summer.
Cocktail menu highlights:
– All The Feels with Casamigos Blanco Tequila, Casamigos Mezcal, grilled pineapple habanero syrup and tamarind tangerine sour
– Resting Beach Face with Sparkling Rosé Wine, pink guava, apple rosewater, citrus and all the fruits and pretties
– Watermelon Crawl with Botanist Gin, Belvedere Black Berry Lemongrass Vodka, fresh watermelon and lime juice
Dive In Movies
Doors open at 7 p.m. l Movie at 8 p.m.
On Monday evenings, the 65-foot digital marquee will once again transform into a high-definition cinema screen for Dive In Movies. Boasting the Strip’s only poolside movie experience, take a dip and lounge poolside with an array of classic films to modern blockbusters, handcrafted, movie-themed cocktails and light bites while surrounded by the bright lights of the iconic Las Vegas Strip skyline. General admission to Dive In Movies is $15 or $10 for locals, with complimentary admission extended to hotel guests, members of Identity Membership & Rewards, first responders and military with a valid ID.
Tickets for Dive In Movies can be purchased online. Premium daybed and cabana reservations are available for purchase by emailing entertainmentcabanasales@cosmopolitanlasvegas.com or by calling 702.698.6797.
May 9 The Breakfast Club
May 16 Black Widow
May 23 Grease
May 30 Wonder Woman 1984
June 6 Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
June 13 No Time To Die
June 20 Aquaman
June 27 Dune
July 4 Ant-Man
July 11 Men in Black
July 18 Captain America: First Avenger
July 25 The Meg
Aug. 1 F9: The Fast Saga
Aug. 8 Black Panther
Aug. 15 E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial
Aug. 22 Eternals
Aug. 29 Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Sept. 5 Mortal Kombat
Sept. 12 Encanto
Sunset Cocktail Hour
Every Thursday l Thursday, April 7 – Thursday, Oct. 27
Every Thursday, launching April 7, The Cosmopolitan invites guests to kick off the weekend a little early with cocktails at North Bar. From 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m., the patio will transform into a cocktail lounge with incredible views of Las Vegas Boulevard. North Bar will serve up The Cosmopolitan’s signature drinks as well as some unique cocktails only available on that night. At the Summer Spritz cart, create your unique margarita featuring Calirosa Tequila or your signature Campari spritz. For more information please visit here.
Summer Poolside Fitness
Every Friday l Friday, April 1 – Sept 23 at 7 a.m.
1st and 3rd Friday: Poolside Mat HIIT
2nd and 4th Friday: Yin Yoga
Reinvigorate and rejuvenate your body this summer with two unique workout classes customizable to meet your fitness needs. Situated atop the iconic Boulevard Pool deck, soak up the summer rays while catching a glimpse of the sunrise with Poolside Mat HIIT, a full body interval workout designed to build muscular endurance and core strength, or Yin-style Yoga, sure to provide a revitalizing, yet relaxing experience for yogis of all levels. Participation to the 60-minute class is $25 per person and includes a yoga mat, personal towel and water. Register online today by visiting here.
Overlook Grill
Located just steps from Boulevard Pool, Overlook Grill serves up al fresco American classics for breakfast and lunch and bottomless brunch cocktail specials. Take in the poolside sights and scene while noshing on traditional American favorites, perfect for a post-workout pick me up. Beginning Wednesday, Mar. 2, Overlook Grill will open from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. daily.
Menu highlights:
– Avocado Toast Benedict with avocado spread, marinated tomatoes, poached eggs, hollandaise sauce, served with breakfast potatoes
– Pistachio Mochi Waffle with strawberries, honey yuzu jam and matcha powdered sugar
– Signature Shrimp Tacos with crispy corn tortilla shells, smoked jalapeno aioli and salsa
– OG Double Smash Burger with cheddar cheese, b&b pickles, special sauce, lettuce, tomato and martin’s potato roll. Served with French fries
– Bottomless Brunch Cocktail Specials: Rosé today ($30); Float on the Surface ($25) Bloody Mary’s or Mimosas with orange or pineapple juice; Jump off the Board ($40) Obnoxious Bloody Mary’s or Prosecco mimosas with a choice of orange, pineapple, prickly pear, passion fruit, guava or lychee juice.
The Chelsea Pool
An indulgent escape from the energy of the Strip, The Chelsea Pool will open on Friday, Mar. 4. Designed with relaxation in mind, guests can kick back, relax and recharge with delectable bites, refreshing cocktails and poolside spa offerings. Experience more of what The Chelsea Pool has to offer with a cabana or daybed reservation featuring a dedicated server, complimentary fruit place, a stocked fridge and more. Beginning Friday, Mar. 4, the Chelsea Pool will open Friday – Sunday from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. On Monday, Mar. 28, operations will move to seven days a week, Monday – Sunday from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Cocktail menu highlights:
– Thirst Trap with Effen Cucumber Vodka, cucumber and lychee liqueurs, coconut, strawberry Rosé and cucumber soda
– Tequila Mockingbird with Patrón Silver Tequila, tamarind, ginger and citrus Squirt soda
– Day Drink Believer with Bacardi Tropical Rum, raspberry, blackberry, mint and citrus topped with Casa Luigi Imperial Prosecco
Marquee Dayclub
Marquee Dayclub at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas opens on March 4. Vintage Culture will headline the season-opening festivities on March 26, kicking off a full schedule of high-energy pool parties fueled by world-renowned DJ talent including Chris Lake, Sofi Tukker, Dom Dolla, Mustard, Bob Moses, Pauly D, Fisher, Nora En Pure, and more. Sundays take center stage with the March 27 return of Full Bloom, a series featuring artists representing all styles of house music, as well as Drenched After Dark, a weekly night swim party starting in May.
Party-goers can soak up the sun in one of Marquee Dayclub’s two pools or take in the party from a VIP cabana boasting infinity-edge dipping pools. Days spent dancing or basking in the sun are made complete with an extensive menu featuring a wide selection of specialty dishes and cocktails served poolside. A full calendar lineup, tickets, and hours can be found at MarqueeLasVegas.com.
