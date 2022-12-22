The Most Popular Hotel Chains Across America
Hotel & Resort Lacey Pfalz December 22, 2022
The most popular hotel chains across America often offer more than just a place to sleep at night. Using search data from Google across four categories, ranging from budget/midscale and upscale to luxury and boutique hotel chains, Shane Co. found the most popular hotel chains of 2022. Can you guess which ones topped the charts?
The Most Popular Budget/Midscale Hotel Chains
For those looking for a cheap, clean place to stay, Americans are choosing Hampton Inn. Twenty-one states reported this brand as their top choice, with Holiday Inn and Best Western following along with four states and three states, respectively.
Other notable brands that were the popular chain in at least one state included Red Roof Inn, Clarion Inn, Knights Inn, Motel 6, La Quinta Inn, Country Inn & Suites, Wyndham Garden Hotel, Sleep Inn, Fairfield Inn and others.
The Most Popular Upscale Hotel Chains
The most popular upscale hotel chains, often offering clean rooms, daily breakfast and amenities such as live music, also offer rates that are easy on the budget. The two most popular include Hilton Garden Inn, the most popular in eight states, and Marriott’s Aloft Hotels, the most sought-after in seven states.
Other hotel chains that were the most popular in at least one state include Wyndham Hotels, Springhill Suites, Renaissance Suites, Embassy Suites, Cambria Suites, AC Hotels, Residence Inn, Courtyard Marriott and others.
The Most Popular Luxury Hotel Chains
The most popular luxury brand in the U.S. is The Luxury Collection by Marriott, which won the top spot in 12 different states. Winning 10 other states is the second most popular brand, Omni Hotels & Resorts.
Loews Hotels was the most popular in eight states, followed by St. Regis, The Ritz-Carlton and W Hotels, each the most searched luxury hotel brand in three states.
Other brands that are the most popular in at least one state include Conrad Hotels, EDITION Hotels, JW Marriott and Four Seasons.
The Most Popular Boutique Hotels
Lastly, but certainly not least, is the most popular boutique hotel chains, which generally focus on unique designs and local connections. The most popular boutique hotel chain this year, according to Google, is IHG’s Hotel Indigo, which earned the top spot in 11 states.
Runners-up include the Curio Collection by Hilton, Kimpton Hotels, the Tapestry Collection by Hilton and 21c Museum Hotels, all earning the top spot in four or five states. Other notables include the Autograph Collection, Lark Hotels, Archer Hotels, Design Hotels, Graduate Hotels and others.
