This Hotel Embodies the Dream of Ancient Istanbul Through Contemporary Art
Hotel & Resort Natasha Nyanin July 23, 2019
If Zorlu Center, a new-age bazaar which is the chiasmus of high fashion, fine dining and performance art, is the heart of lifestyle in Istanbul, then the Raffles hotel, carved into the multi-use complex, is the center’s heartbeat. The 185-room-and-suite hotel situated in the Besiktas district of Istanbul prides itself on espousing a modern take on the timelessness of the city it calls home and does so most notably through an extensive collection of art.
The luxury hospitality brand dates back to the late 1800s when the Raffles Hotel first opened its doors in Singapore. Since then, every Raffles hotel is known for incorporating art into the overall design of each respective property. In the case of Raffles Zorlu Centre, Istanbul itself was the main inspiration behind the curation of art.
Lead designer Sandra Cortner from London-based Hirsch Bedner Associates (HBA) remarks, “The first question was, what would a guest coming into this landmark building expect? It would not be historical, classic interiors, for sure. Neither would the space be aggressively contemporary.” The design team decided on the theme “The Dream of Istanbul," as a way to exploit the interstice between contemporary and historic, seamlessly weaving timeless art that gives a sense of place into the fabric of the hotel into the design.
The sheer volume and variety of art on display at the Raffles Istanbul is impossible to miss. There are 224 specially curated pieces in the hotel’s art collection, which comprises of work by both local and foreign artists.
Upon entering the edifice, guests pass through an onyx vestibule contrasted by a brilliant gold mosaic floor, and their eyes are instantaneously greeted by a large-scale photographic composition by internationally-acclaimed, French hyper-photo realist, Jean-Francois Rauzier.
The photograph portrays Dolmabahçe Palace, an iconic Istanbul landmark, incorporating details from its interior—like the palace’s famous staircase and immense chandelier, a gift from Queen Victoria—and exterior, which were then stitched together using digital technology. In short, the installation, with its juxtaposition of history (through subject) and modernity (in rendering), is a microcosm of the very ethos of the hotel (and the city) itself.
This photographic composition was specifically designed for the Lobby Lounge as a physical manifestation of “the dream of Istanbul,” to draw guests into the experience, making them feel that they are enveloped by the fascination and mystery of the city firsthand. Through negotiations with the National Palaces Authority, Rauzier received permission to spend several hours alone on-site at the iconic city landmark and take thousands of photographs from which he concocted his composition.
A striking structure also in the grand lobby of the hotel is a bronze reclining figure by American artist Martin Dawe. In seeking a name for the sculpture that would best relate to the over-arching theme of the hotel’s collection, Dawe sought counsel from the Turkish Consulate, who proposed the name Lavinia, derived from a famous Turkish poem by Ozdemir Asaf. Lavinia loosely translates to "the glorious love of my dreams,” a fitting, magical, mystical way to introduce guests to Raffles Zorlu Centre.
Several works in the hotel’s art collection reference jewels—specifically those jewels most prominently seen during the Byzantine era in Turkish history, when gems and precious metals were indicators of social hierarchy. In a ballroom corridor, Pam Longobardi’s mixed media on paper depicts jewel shapes strung together with a sparkling chain, constructed using devalued currency, glass beads and other materials. The work makes reference to Istanbul’s centuries-long leonine presence on the global trading platform.
At the reception, you’ll spy a diptych of works commissioned especially for Raffles Zorlu Centre by renowned New York photographer, Monica Stevenson. She creates vivid and detailed close-ups of delicate gold chain work and various gems, including diamonds, gleaming pearls and smoky topaz.
In the public restrooms, Tom Swanson’s mix media work is another direct reference to the precious stones of Byzantium. Combining the ancient art of paper folding with the delicate artisanal technique of metal leaf application, the resulting work is three-dimensional faceted gems that appear to be suspended in mid-air.
From photography and jewels to book installations and abstract paintings, there is plenty to visually digest during a visit to Raffles Zorlu Centre. With so much art and history on display, Raffles Istanbul recently began offering special guided tours, hosted by their knowledgeable Director of Marketing, Deniz Met. While the tour is offered on a complimentary basis, advance reservations are required and tours are subject to availability.
“The Dream of Istanbul” guided art tour explores the hotel’s art story, along with the deep and rich history of Istanbul. Inge Moore, Principal and Creative Director of The Gallery HBA, says: “Our aim was to reflect the energetic new vibe of Istanbul—avant-garde, cosmopolitan and full of optimism. Modern interpretations of ancient artistry and rituals create fresh and welcoming spaces that are in tune with today’s forward-looking guests.”
Through their collection of art, the hotel achieves just what Moore describes: a modern dream of ancient Istanbul.
