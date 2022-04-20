This Iconic Kaanapali Beach Resort Brings Maui to Life
Codie Liermann April 20, 2022
A trip to Hawaii is always a good idea, but choosing the right accommodation for your stay enhances the overall experience. When Maui is the island of choice, Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa stands out as an ideal hotel option for several reasons.
Being the first resort built in Ka’anapali, it boasts a rich history but has also evolved over the years to cater to the changing traveler trends. Spread across 23 acres lining the ocean, more than 80 percent of the rooms feature stunning ocean views.
In early 2020, right before the pandemic hit, the Sheraton Maui Resort completed a multi-phase $30 million renovation. Out of the remodel came a transformed lobby, a new family game room and redesigned guestrooms.
Discover Indigenous Hawaiian Cultural
A trip to Hawaii isn’t complete without diving into the local culture and traditions, and a stay at Sheraton Maui Resort allows travelers to easily do so. One such tradition is the evening cliff diving ceremony.
Located right next to the resort is a 30-foot lava rock peninsula called Pu’u Keka’a. In addition to being an excellent snorkeling spot, this “hill of rolling stones” is also the location of the resort’s nightly cliff diving ceremony.
According to local Hawaiians, it’s a place where souls depart earth for their ancestral spirit land. King Kahekili, a ruler of Maui and Oahu for 45 years until 1794, was known to practice cliff diving from Pu’u Keka’a. His legendary leap is reenacted to this day each evening at sunset.
“Lele Kawa (cliff diving), a nightly experience created to honor the place, the history and its people, is only done at Pu’u Keka’a,” explained Jonnie Torres, Director of Sales & Marketing, Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa.
Enjoy Unique Vacation Experiences
Spending one evening at a luau is a must when visiting Hawaii. Guests of Sheraton Maui Resort don’t have to go far, as the Maui Nui Luau comes to life right on property. Luau guests are welcomed with a lei greeting and refreshing cocktails, followed by a traditional Hawaiian meal. As the sun sinks down, the stories come to life through traditional song and dance.
For a more intimate evening, guests can choose to grab a secluded table for two (or four) under the stars. A variety of set menus include an appetizer, salad, main entrée and dessert. Fine dining, sunset ocean views and excellent service collide to create a private evening to remember.
A slightly livelier evening will land guests at The Sandbar, part of the new lobby renovation. In addition to taking in a bird's-eye view of the property and all its happenings, visitors can sample refreshing cocktails like The Sandbar Mai Tai, Rip Current or Swirling Turbulence along with unique appetizers to share including I'a Ekolu (Fish Three Ways), Huli Huli Chicken Flatbread or Lobster Beach Balls.
If sweets are on the mind, guests can opt to head to the beach to top off their evening with Hawaiian-style beachside s’mores.
A Relaxing Retreat
Those looking for an elevated stay can choose to book one of the recently renovated hotel rooms in the Moana section. Privacy and relaxation were top of mind when this space was created.
“Moana at Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa offers a unique retreat experience. You are literally sitting up on a bluff with 180-degree views of Kaanapali,” Torres said. “Guests can enjoy one of our many private pods throughout this area of the resort, or just relax in one of our chaise lounges at Kaanapali point. This local is so private and exclusive there is nothing close to this experience on Maui.”
Whether it’s watching whales frolic while taking those first sips of coffee in the early morning or soaking up the afternoon rays with only the sounds of ocean waves in the background, the Moana section is the ideal spot for rest and rejuvenation.
Nearby Attractions
Once guests taste the Ube Mochi Pancakes at Coral Reef, there's a slim chance they'll want to go anywhere else for breakfast, but while the Sheraton Maui Resort has several dining options and endless activities to pursue, it’s also in a great location for venturing out to nearby attractions. The Ka'anapali Golf Courses are just down the road, and several hiking trails are only a short drive away. Also, if it’s fueling up for a long hike or treating yourself after a morning of adventures, a visit to Leoda's Kitchen and Pie Shop is a must.
Back at the resort, choosing to spend a vacation day poolside in a rented cabana is a great way to break up the adventuring or conclude the trip. A day of relaxation spent swimming, snorkeling and dining poolside is sure to top off an unforgettable stay in Maui before heading home.
While there are busier and more popular times throughout the year, the pleasant year-round temperatures make Maui an ideal place to visit at any time. “The Valley Isle” boasts picture-perfect views at every turn, endless adventures to discover and friendly people – and the staff at Sheraton Maui Resort stand ready to embrace guests with a warm welcome.
To learn more about the Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa, contact your travel advisor or click here.
