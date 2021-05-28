Thompson Dallas: Luscious Luxury and Fine Dining
Hotel & Resort Scott Laird May 28, 2021
Arriving at Thompson Dallas feels so much like a movie scene guests might be tempted to take off their sunglasses in slow motion to complete the effect.
The long march from the front door through the strut-worthy lobby feels like a red carpet runway, with avant-garde brass chandeliers, art deco tile, cozy seating in various accent chairs and bookshelves strewn with objets d’arts. Obsidians, whites, golds, and beiges make up a decidedly midcentury-meets-modern ethos. But there’s no forgetting this is Texas—there’s a Lucchese leather outlet (noted for their cowboy boots) just off the entrance.
The hotel takes up several floors of the 50-story mixed-use skyscraper called The National, alongside offices, residences, and a handsome slew of buzzworthy restaurants. The restaurants—Catbird, Monarch, Kessaku, and Nine—are so buzzworthy, in fact, that they’re a draw for local residents in addition to hotel guests.
Guest rooms have Texas touches like steer hide carpets, brass fittings, and warm tan leather midcentury modern furnishings. Marble surfaces, fluted glassware and a well-stocked minibar fill out happy hours, while baths have D.S. & Durga amenities and rainfall showers; some have tubs.
Monarch and Kessaku take up the 49th and 50th floors of the tower. Kessaku is rather loft-style, up a set of stairs from Monarch, and is a see-and-be-seen locale for expense account-friendly sushi, cocktails, and an encyclopedic list of sakes (including sparkling).
Diners take in spectacular views of Dallas and graze on ultra-premium sushi like Miyazaki Nigiri, adorned with salmon, wagyu, caviar, and gold flake; the luscious King Crab Nigiri with drawn butter and caviar; or the King Crab Roll, which is delicately truffle-scented and also served with drawn butter.
Cocktails include the Fromage Noir: a concoction of gin, spiced pear, lemon, and angostura bitters, all made delightfully creamy with a swirl of goat cheese (trust me, it works).
On the ninth floor just inside from the two-acre pool deck, Nine at the National serves up breakfast, lunch, and weekend brunch with elevated flavors—it’s not just standard breakfast fare here. Options include “Elvis Toast” with honey sesame spread and banana brulee or a Turkish-style poached egg skillet.
The hotel is smack in the middle of downtown Dallas (the iconic Fountain Place dominated the view from my guestroom windows), convenient to the Uptown and Deep Ellum neighborhoods, or the rest of the Metroplex via the Dallas light rail system.
The Takeaway
Dallas’s venerated downtown hotels must be quaking in their Lucchese boots—this stylish newcomer with plush rooms and an impressive array of sublime restaurants is certain to turn heads among visitors and residents alike.
The Math
Off-Peak rates start at $280 plus tax.
Instagrammable Moment
Plates and cocktails in Kessaku or the photo-worthy lobby are sure to get more than a scrolling glance.
Loyalty
World of Hyatt
Good to Know
The hotel also has an indoor fitness center and full-service spa.
Catbird, Monarch, and Kessaku are very popular and advance dining reservations are essential even for in-house guests.
Valet and self-parking is available; valet retrieval can be done via text message.
Sponsored Content
-
-
Book 7 nights for the price of 6Promoted by The Excellence Collection
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
For more information on Dallas
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Scott Laird
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS