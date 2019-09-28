Top Dining, Exciting Thrills and Relaxation in Turks and Caicos
Hotel & Resort Beaches Resorts Codie Liermann September 28, 2019
The calm, crystal clear water, expansive white sand beaches and the Coral Gardens are some of the main attractions that lure travelers to the island of Turks and Caicos. It’s ranked one of the top ten best scuba diving destinations in the world.
This remote destination is ideal for an intimate wedding or a quiet, romantic honeymoon. Boutique resorts line the famous Grace Bay Beach, but there is one resort in this area that could be a destination all on its own—Beaches Turks & Caicos.
Voted by the World Travel Awards for 12 years total the “Caribbean’s Leading All-Inclusive Family Resort,” this property caters to families first with areas designed just for adults as well.
The resort is made up of five unique villages, each one distinctly different from next. The Caribbean and Seaside Villages provide a garden oasis for visitors; the Italian Village is for those who adore old-world charm; the French Village is a perfect mix of a Caribbean atmosphere with a touch of French inspiration, and the Key West Village is a laid-back area with beachfront villas.
No matter which area guests choose to stay in, they are welcome to explore all the villages throughout the vacation. Larger multi-generational families traveling together have no problem staying in the same place, as the Key West Village offers accommodations that hold up to 14 people.
From Bobby Dee’s, a kids restaurant inspired by a 1950’s diner, to Sky Lounge, a romantic rooftop restaurant serving ages 16 and older, and everything in between, guests can take their taste buds on a journey enjoying 21 dining options throughout their stay. There are also two food trucks available to eat at, Mr. Mac and Curls & Swirls.
In addition to the broad scope of cuisine available, there are also 14 bars with unlimited premium liquors, sodas and juices. Kids can enjoy cocktails made just for them at the swim-up bars.
There’s no way to enjoy all the adventurous activities this resort has to offer in one day. During a stay at Beaches Turks & Caicos, families have access to Pirates Island, a children’s waterpark right on the property.
This park consists of several waterslides, swim-up soda bars, water cannons, whirlpools and a 650-foot lazy river. The park also has a SurfStream Surf Simulator where guests of all ages can safely enjoy the thrill of riding the waves.
When families need a break from the sun, they can hit the Xbox Play Lounge, ride the Choo Choo Train or participate in activities with one of the Sesame Street characters, such as soccer time with Rosita, cookie baking with Cookie Monster or discovering treasures with Abby Cadabby.
If it’s time to split up for a few hours, the younger kids can enjoy a day at Kids Camp while the tweens hang out at Trench Town. Parents can choose to relax by the pool, enjoy a game of beach volleyball or a watersport on their own or maybe hit the Red Lane Spa for a few hours of peace and quiet.
Families looking for an exotic retreat that accommodates all ages will find it with a stay at Beaches Turks & Caicos. From top dining and exciting evening entertainment to unlimited watersports and activities, families will create lasting memories throughout their entire vacation.
