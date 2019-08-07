Top Trending Destinations for a Luxury Villa Vacation
Patrick Clarke August 07, 2019
Looking for something different on your next vacation? Consider a luxury villa escape in one of the world's most coveted destinations.
Travvy Award-winner Villas of Distinction boasts more than 2,000 luxury villas in over 50 different countries worldwide. Nonetheless, travelers shouldn't feel overwhelmed by the prospect of choosing from Villas of Distinction's expansive portfolio as there are a few trending locales that stand out.
The Caribbean is always a hotspot for Americans hoping to get away to white-sand beaches, turquoise waters and endless sunshine and Turks and Caicos is an easy choice for a luxury villa vacation.
Overlooking Sapodilla Bay in the Ocean Point area of Providenciales, the spacious 4,000-square-foot Villa Calypso is one of more than 110 luxury accommodations Villas of Distinction offers on the archipelago. The five-bedroom, five-bathroom rental can sleep up to 10 guests and nightly rates start from just $1,500 for minimum stays of seven nights.
Elsewhere in the Caribbean, Barbados, Grand Cayman and Jamaica are also among Villas of Distinction's most popular destinations.
Los Cabos is another favorite of travelers seeking a luxurious holiday. Plus, right now, you can save up to 30 percent on the regular villa rate when you book Casa La Laguna—one of the largest beachfront vacation homes in Los Cabos—by September 23.
Travelers can also earn 25 percent savings on a host of other luxury villas in Los Cabos when they book by October 15 for travel between now and October 31.
In Europe, travelers are abuzz over Italy's Amalfi Coast, where Villas of Distinction offers dozens of exceptional properties, many featuring jaw-dropping views of the coastline and the Mediterranean Sea. First-time villa vacationers also can't go wrong in sought-after regions such as Tuscany and Provence.
Don't have a passport? Villas of Distinction can bring your dream vacation to life from California to New York. Large families eyeing a trip to the Theme Park Capital of the World in Orlando will be blown away by Villas of Distinction's selection, which includes the Rosalie at Reunion Resort. Located just six miles from Walt Disney World Resort, this sprawling home can accommodate up to 17 guests with nightly rates starting at just $895 for minimum five-night stays September 1 through November 23.
Guests will also enjoy one-of-a-kind amenities such as a state-of-the-art golf simulator and a synthetic ice rink, among others.
So, where will your next luxury villa vacation take you?
For more information on Villas of Distinction, contact your travel agent or visit VillasofDistinction.com.
