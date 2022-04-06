Toy Story Hotel Officially Opens at Tokyo Disney Resort
Hotel & Resort Donald Wood April 06, 2022
On Tuesday. the Tokyo Disney Resort Toy Story Hotel officially opened its door to the public, bringing the joy of the classic Disney film franchise to life.
The 595-room, 11-story Toy Story Hotel is the fifth Disney-themed accommodation at Tokyo Disney Resort and its first moderate-class resort. The facility has two wings, with one being themed after Buzz Lightyear and the other after Woody’s Roundup.
Each guestroom was designed by Walt Disney Imagineering and Pixar Animation Studios with elements of Andy’s bedroom, including the iconic cloud motif on the walls and television sets that look like giant Etch-A-Sketches.
When guests enter the property, they will find the front plaza area to find nearly 12-feet-tall versions of Slinky Dog Park, Jessie and Buzz Lightyear. Inside, visitors will see “slot cars racing on tracks overhead, a giant Bo Peep game board on the ceiling, puzzle pieces used to decorate the floor, colorful furniture and more.”
In the back of the hotel facing Tokyo Bay, a giant Hamm can be found operating a toy crane hoisting his alien friends, while the Lotso Garden Cafe buffet-style restaurant features a colorful dining area and oversized figures of Woody, Bo Peep and several other popular characters.
Toy Story Hotel joins the three deluxe resorts—Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Disney Ambassador Resort and Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta—and value resort Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel to become the fifth official hotel at Tokyo Disney.
The property is located across the street from Bayside Station on the Disney Resort Line monorail.
