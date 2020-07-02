Travel Safely With the ‘Stay Safe With Meliá’ Program
After more than two months of almost global lockdown, today I am writing to you again to talk about our impending return. The gradual but positive evolution of the pandemic in different countries and destinations, and the efforts made by everyone in society to prevent and combat the virus, now allows us to talk about an imminent return to hotel activity.
The premises of “safe travel” and “calm travel” have transformed the world of hospitality, and as is expected of a leader in both resort and urban leisure hotels, and in specialized hotels for the business and MICE segment, at Meliá Hotels International we have sought to bring forward this transformation and completely redesign our customer experience, applying the most rigorous standards of safety, hygiene and well-being for the new post-COVID-19 business environment. And we wanted you to be the first to know.
The Stay Safe with Meliá program I present today applies all the international experience and know-how of our global teams together with advice from the most prestigious specialist suppliers, who have reviewed all our customer contact points and listened to their preferences.
Furthermore, Bureau Veritas, a leading organization in inspection, certification and testing, will audit the Meliá Hotels International system for preventative measures applied to combat COVID-19 in its hotels to certify that they comply with all the legislation and recommendations on health and safety.
As you can see in the Executive Summary, the program addresses all of the aspects of hotel operations and the customer experience, from arrival to departure, including cleaning and disinfection, occupational health and safety measures with suppliers and third parties and the most innovative solutions to minimize physical contact between customers and employees and thus guarantee the safety of facilities and sustainability.
It also contains a global guide to operations including adaptations to procedures and the training required for our teams, a guide to facilities and maintenance and the adaptation of our brand standards to avoid risks of infection in processes such as F&B services, in the meeting and conventions rooms as well as the in-room experience, wellness facilities, entertainment, etc.
Travel is a chain, and just like the safety of our customers, getting the recovery started is a task we all share. Faced with a pandemic that has created what is now known as "the great travel crisis," we must be even more united than ever to get things back on track, supporting and also relying on our valued partners in the travel industry, with whom, as in your case, we share not only our business but also our passion.
For this reason, I would like to thank you as always for your trust and support in these unprecedented times, and I reiterate that we are at your entire disposal, confident that the efforts we are making together to recover the trust of our customers, will make us even stronger and more competitive in the complex post-COVID business environment.
My best wishes to you and your family, and a speedy recovery to us all.
