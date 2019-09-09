Last updated: 11:43 AM ET, Mon September 09 2019

TripAdvisor Responds to Backlash Against Fake Reviews

Hotel & Resort Donald Wood September 09, 2019

Tripadvisor, car, vacation
PHOTO: Tripadvisor application. (photo via pressureUA / iStock Editorial / Getty Images Plus)

TripAdvisor is responding to recent claims the travel review website is not working hard enough to stop the influx of fake reviews boosting hotel ratings.

According to BBC.com, TripAdvisor United Kingdom director James Kay responded to allegations from consumer group Which? about the lack of action against “hugely suspicious” patterns of comments from contributors.

MORE Hotel & Resort
The swimming pool at Intercontinental Johannesburg Airport

gallery icon 20 Terrific Airport Hotels

A group of friends celebrating on a tropical beach

RIU Hotels & Resorts Revamps Social Packages at...

St Croix, US Virgin Islands

Marriott’s Renaissance St. Croix Carambola Beach...

Kay said the website is working harder “than any other platform out there” to find users posting fake reviews and banning them from TripAdvisor. Despite the company’s efforts, Which? said 15 of 100 hotels examined showed signs of having fake reviews.

When presented with similar data in the past, TripAdvisor was forced to remove 730 five-star reviews for one hotel in Jordan. Kay said the information from Which? was nothing the website didn’t already have at its disposal.

“This is something we do every day,” Kay told BBC. “We have fraud detection tools that are far more sophisticated than those used by Which?”

For more information on United States

For more Hotel & Resort News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
The swimming pool at Intercontinental Johannesburg Airport

gallery icon 20 Terrific Airport Hotels

RIU Hotels & Resorts Revamps Social Packages at All-Inclusive Beach Resorts

Marriott’s Renaissance St. Croix Carambola Beach Resort Reopening in 2020

Boutique Hotel Calimala Emerges from Florence's Former Palazzo Degli Angeli

Hotel Belle Epoque: Baden-Baden's Intimate Boutique Hideaway

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS