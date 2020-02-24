Universal Orlando Unveils First Look of Universal’s Endless Summer Resort – Dockside Inn and Suites
Universal Orlando Resort has given expectant travelers a preview of its newest hotel, Universal’s Endless Summer Resort – Dockside Inn and Suites.
The resort has released select first look photos of the hotel’s amenities, including the food court, lobby, pool and 2-bedroom suite.
Designed to evoke the feeling of being surrounded by the sea from the shore, the Dockside Inn and Suites will have 2,050 guestrooms, including standard rooms and large 2-Bedroom Suites that can house up to six guests.
Rates start as low as $75.
Guests who stay at the Dockside Inn and Suites receive exclusive theme park benefits such as Early Park Admission, complimentary transportation to and from the theme parks and much more.
The Dockside Inn and Suites will open on March 17, 2020, as a sister hotel to the 750-room Surfside Inn and Suites.
Both hotels will be part of Universal’s Endless Summer Resort hotels and add 2,800 to Universal Orlando Resort. By the end of 2020, the resort will have a room count of 9,000. Dockside Inn and Suites will become the eighth hotel in partnership with Loews Hotels & Co.
