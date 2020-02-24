Last updated: 03:26 PM ET, Mon February 24 2020

Universal Orlando Unveils First Look of Universal’s Endless Summer Resort – Dockside Inn and Suites

Hotel & Resort Mackenzie Cullen February 24, 2020

PHOTO: Resort-style pool at the Dockside Inn and Suites. (photo via Universal Orlando Resort)

Universal Orlando Resort has given expectant travelers a preview of its newest hotel, Universal’s Endless Summer Resort – Dockside Inn and Suites.

The resort has released select first look photos of the hotel’s amenities, including the food court, lobby, pool and 2-bedroom suite.

PHOTO: Lobby inside the Dockside Inn and Suites. (photo via Universal Orlando Resort)

Designed to evoke the feeling of being surrounded by the sea from the shore, the Dockside Inn and Suites will have 2,050 guestrooms, including standard rooms and large 2-Bedroom Suites that can house up to six guests.

Rates start as low as $75.

PHOTO: 2-Bedroom Suite in the Dockside Inn and Suites. (photo via Universal Orlando Resort)

Guests who stay at the Dockside Inn and Suites receive exclusive theme park benefits such as Early Park Admission, complimentary transportation to and from the theme parks and much more.

PHOTO: Dockside Inn and Suites' casual dining food court, Pier 8 Market. (photo via Universal Orlando Resort)

The Dockside Inn and Suites will open on March 17, 2020, as a sister hotel to the 750-room Surfside Inn and Suites.

Both hotels will be part of Universal’s Endless Summer Resort hotels and add 2,800 to Universal Orlando Resort. By the end of 2020, the resort will have a room count of 9,000. Dockside Inn and Suites will become the eighth hotel in partnership with Loews Hotels & Co.

For more information or to book a stay at Universal’s Endless Summer Resort – Dockside Inn and Suites, visit https://www.universalorlando.com/web/en/us/places-to-stay/universals-endless-summer-resort-dockside-inn-and-suites.

