Universal Orlando Opens Surfside Inn & Suites

PHOTO: Universal's Endless Summer Resort - Surfside Inn & Suites. (photo via Universal Orlando Resort)

Universal Orlando Resort opened the doors to its seventh hotel Thursday, Universal's Endless Summer Resort - Surfside Inn & Suites.

The Surfside Inn & Suites is the destination’s first Value Category hotel, with Universal Orlando now offering a hotel for every style, every family and every budget, complete with exclusive theme park benefits and a seamless vacation experience.

The new hotel was given life by the Universal Creative team and offers travelers a relaxed and comfortable retreat, with a surf and beach vibe woven throughout the hotel. Rates for the 750-room hotel start as low as $73 per night for a seven-night stay.

At Surfside Inn and Suites, guests can experience all the hotel and Universal Orlando have to offer, including two-bedroom suites starting at $111 a night for a seven-night stay, exclusive theme park benefits, access to the Beach Break Cafe, a surfboard-shaped pool.

Surfside Inn and Suites’ sister property, Dockside Inn and Suites, is scheduled to open in March 2020.

Universal’s Endless Summer Resort will add 2,800 rooms to the destination, which will bring the total room count at Universal Orlando to 9,000 rooms by the end of 2020.

