Universal Orlando’s Aventura Hotel Now Reopened
Hotel & Resort Lauren Bowman June 16, 2021
Guests were once again welcomed back to Universal’s Aventura Hotel today, June 16. This reopening is significant for the theme park resort as it now means all eight of its hotels have reopened.
Universal Orlando prides itself on having a hotel for every type of budget, and Universal Aventura is filled with modern amenities and technology at your fingertips – there’s even a robot in the lobby.
Topping things off – literally – is the hotel’s rooftop bar: Bar 17 Bistro. Specializing in shareable eats, guests are also treated to 360-degree views of the parks and downtown Orlando area. My personal favorite dishes are the Chef’s Cheese Board and fried rice.
For those wanting a quick bite to eat, Urban Pantry is a food hall-style restaurant where you can grab a pizza, burgers, or even custom-made wok dishes. For those wanting to relax by the pool, Bar Sol is onsite to provide all your frozen drink needs.
Universal’s Aventura Hotel is within easy walking distance of Volcano Bay – the resort’s water theme park and free transportation is provided for visitors to Islands of Adventure and Universal Studios Florida. Like with all Universal hotels, guests get to enjoy early admission into the parks, which is ideal for enjoying Universal’s Islands of Adventure's newest rollercoaster – Jurassic World’s VelociCoaster.
Currently, the hotel has standard room packages from $132.00 a night for a four-night stay and Kids Suite rooms starting at $232.00 per night for a four-night stay.
