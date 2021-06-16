Last updated: 04:08 PM ET, Wed June 16 2021

Universal Orlando’s Aventura Hotel Now Reopened

Hotel & Resort Lauren Bowman June 16, 2021

Aventura Hotel at Universal Orlando
Aventura Hotel at Universal Orlando (Photo via Lauren Bowman)

Guests were once again welcomed back to Universal’s Aventura Hotel today, June 16. This reopening is significant for the theme park resort as it now means all eight of its hotels have reopened.

Universal Orlando prides itself on having a hotel for every type of budget, and Universal Aventura is filled with modern amenities and technology at your fingertips – there’s even a robot in the lobby.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Reopening Plans
Reopening from COVID-19
Storm the Azure Window in Gozo, Malta

Malta To Welcome Back Most Americans Starting June 17

Couple entering their hotel room.

Wyndham Continues Strong Momentum in 2021 and Beyond

PHOTO: Eiffel tower at sunrise and airplane in the blue sky (photo via anyaberkut / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

gallery icon What Americans Need To Know About Travel To Europe This Summer

LATAM Airlines Group

LATAM Group Launches IATA Travel Pass

Topping things off – literally – is the hotel’s rooftop bar: Bar 17 Bistro. Specializing in shareable eats, guests are also treated to 360-degree views of the parks and downtown Orlando area. My personal favorite dishes are the Chef’s Cheese Board and fried rice.

For those wanting a quick bite to eat, Urban Pantry is a food hall-style restaurant where you can grab a pizza, burgers, or even custom-made wok dishes. For those wanting to relax by the pool, Bar Sol is onsite to provide all your frozen drink needs.

Universal’s Aventura Hotel is within easy walking distance of Volcano Bay – the resort’s water theme park and free transportation is provided for visitors to Islands of Adventure and Universal Studios Florida. Like with all Universal hotels, guests get to enjoy early admission into the parks, which is ideal for enjoying Universal’s Islands of Adventure's newest rollercoaster – Jurassic World’s VelociCoaster.

Currently, the hotel has standard room packages from $132.00 a night for a four-night stay and Kids Suite rooms starting at $232.00 per night for a four-night stay.

For more information on Orlando

For more Hotel & Resort News

More by Lauren Bowman

Lauren Bowman
Couple entering their hotel room.

Wyndham Continues Strong Momentum in 2021 and Beyond

Preferred Hotels & Resorts Expands Portfolio of Properties

Sandals Resorts Launches 30 Days of Honeymoon Do Overs

Accor Announces Global Partnership With IGLTA

Greg Norman Named Global Golf Ambassador for Sandals Resorts International

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS