US News Ranks Top Hotels in Key Regions
Hotel & Resort Donald Wood February 04, 2020
U.S. News & World Report released the 10th edition of its Best Hotels rankings Tuesday after evaluating more than 30,000 luxury hotels and resorts across the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Bermuda and the Caribbean.
Using a methodology combining industry awards with hotel star ratings and guest reviews, U.S. News found that Four Seasons Resort Lanai in Hawaii was the No. 1 Best Hotel in the country for 2020.
Four Seasons Resort Lanai topped the list thanks to its countless amenities, including sunset yoga and a world-class golf course. The Langham in Chicago finished second on the list, while The Peninsula Chicago rounded out the top three American hotels.
As for the top properties in the Caribbean, Dorado Beach, A Ritz-Carlton Reserve in Puerto Rico earned the No. 1 spot, while Jade Mountain in St. Lucia maintained the top spot as the Best All-Inclusive Resort in the region.
In Mexico, One&Only Palmilla in Cabo San Lucas was ranked as the top hotel in the country, with Grand Velas Los Cabos in Cabo San Lucas being voted as the Best All-Inclusive Resort.
La Réserve Paris – Hotel and Spa topped the list as the Best Hotel in Europe for the second consecutive year, while the Fairmont Pacific Rim earned recognition as the Best Hotel in Canada.
“This 2020 ranking of the U.S. News Best Hotels marks 10 years of helping travelers find their ideal hotel, no matter the destination, budget or duration,” U.S. News travel editor Zach Watson said in a statement. “The hotel rankings provide a range of information on all types of accommodations, from tranquil boutique hotels on the beach to luxurious city high-rises with incredible amenities, so consumers can determine what will best fit their vacation.”
Here are the top hotel and resort rankings by region for 2020, as listed by U.S. News:
In United States
1. Four Seasons Resort Lanai
2. The Langham, Chicago
3. The Peninsula Chicago
4. Acqualina Resort & Residences on the Beach
5. Four Seasons Resort Orlando at Walt Disney World Resort
In Canada
1. Fairmont Pacific Rim
2. Rosewood Hotel Georgia
3. Wickaninnish Inn
4. Auberge Saint-Antoine
5. Wedgewood Hotel & Spa
In Mexico
1. One&Only Palmilla
2. Esperanza, Auberge Resorts Collection
3. Las Ventanas al Paraíso, A Rosewood Resort
4. Rosewood Mayakoba
5. Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal
In Europe
1. La Réserve Paris – Hotel and Spa
2. The Lanesborough
3. The Connaught
4. Grand Hotel Tremezzo
5. The Gritti Palace, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Venice
In the Caribbean
1. Dorado Beach, A Ritz-Carlton Reserve
2. Jade Mountain
3. Cheval Blanc St-Barth Isle de France
4. Tortuga Bay
5. Round Hill Hotel and Villas
In Bermuda
1. Rosewood Bermuda
2. Hamilton Princess Hotel & Beach Club
3. The Loren at Pink Beach
4. Cambridge Beaches Resort & Spa
5. Fairmont Southampton
